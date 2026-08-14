Texans Tweak Roster Behind Record-Setting Veteran

The Houston Texans have had a quick change of heart with Chris Freeman.

Freeman was part of the Texans’ plan and the winner of a wide net in search of solutions for them during training camp and the preseason.

The Texans wanted to give record-setting veteran PK Ka’imi Fairbairn some additional rest during training camp, and they brought in a host of potential candidates to fill the role before settling on Freeman, an undrafted free agent out of UConn by way of Indiana.

Texans Waive Chris Freeman

“#Texans place rookie kicker Chris Freeman on waivers,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 14.

Freeman missed his lone field goal attempt in the Texans’ preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it was a 61-yarder just before halftime after quarterback Graham Mertz suffered a knee injury on the preceding snap.

Freeman connected on his lone point-after try, but it was not enough to save his roster spot.

The decision could indicate the Texans are ready to get Fairbairn back into the full swing of things, and follows a similar situation at punter.

The Texans cut ties with rookie UDFA punter Jake Stonehouse after bringing in a host of roster hopefuls to compete with 2026 trade pickup Kai Kroeger. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said they proceeded with Kroeger alone to develop some consistency.

Still, it is a quick turnaround for Freeman, who signed with the Texans on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.