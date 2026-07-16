Texans Urged to Add $99 Million Former Cowboys Starter

The Houston Texans do not have many holes on their roster, but they could certainly stand to bolster their group in a couple of key areas, including former franchise cornerstone Jadeveon Clowney’s defensive end position.

Clowney is one of several former first-overall picks in Texans franchise history.

While Clowney may not have ever lived up to those expectations, he was still an impactful player last season and could help the Texans in 2026.

Jadeveon Clowney Floated as Texans Target

The Texans selected Clowney with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 draft. He recorded 29.0 sacks during his five seasons with the organization. However, injuries nearly wiped out his entire rookie season and popped up intermittently throughout his tenure.

Since then, Clowney has spent time with the six other teams: the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans.

He posted 8.5 sacks in 2025 with the Cowboys, starting six of their final eight games.

“Houston has [Will] Anderson and Danielle Hunter, but it hasn’t re-signed either Derek Barnett or Denico Autry, who provided crucial depth to the stars,” CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles wrote on July 15. Clowney would have a smaller role here than elsewhere, but maybe he’s OK with that. He has expressed interest in returning to Houston before.”

The Texans signed Logan Hall in free agency this offseason, but he is more of a tweener than a pure defensive end or pass rusher. They also have Solomon Byrd and Dylan Horton, neither of whom has produced at the level Clowney has during his career.

Clowney, who has earned $99 million in his career, could be a low-risk, high-reward addition for the Texans this time around.

Jadeveon Clowney Was Open to Houston Return

In 2023, before he signed with the Ravens, Clowney acknowledged he still has ties to Houston and entertained the idea of coming back to his first NFL home. Clowney has spent no more than two seasons (Browns) in any of his other stops.

“I see they putting the pieces together,” Clowney told Fox 26’s Mark Berman in May 2023. “I’m a big fan of their new head coach [DeMeco Ryans]. They got some guys up front I think can go. Maliek [Collins], and they just got the rookie this year [Anderson]. It should be a big thing to see what they do this year. I’m looking forward to seeing what they do, especially since I’m here. I don’t know, man. We’ll see what happens.”

Nothing materialized then, but this could be another opportunity for Clowney and the Texans to reunite before training camp.

Texans veterans will report for camp on July 28, one week after their rookies are due to arrive.

Texans Holding Off on Bringing Back ‘Sleeper’ Options

Pereles also named Autry and Barnett as potential “sleeper” candidates to return to Houston ahead of training camp.

However, Autry grew dissatisfied with his role, partly leading the Texans to target Hall–who navigated an injury this offseason–while there have been no rumblings about Barnett either way since the season ended.

The Texans’ inaction seemingly speaks volumes about where they stand on both players.

Clowney could step in and immediately upgrade the Texans’ pass rush, unlocking even more combinations for Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke.