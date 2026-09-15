4,800-Yard Wide Receiver Joins Jets After Texans Exit

At one point, with the Houston Texans scrambling to replace the injured Jayden Higgins, veteran Super Bowl champion Sterling Shepard was an option.

It did not work out, but Shepard has landed on his feet.

“Back to Jersey for Sterling Shepard: The former #Giants WR is signing with the #Jets’ practice squad, source says,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on X on September 15. “After a stint with the #Texans in camp, Shepard heads to Florham Park.”

Shepard, 33, was only with the Texans for a short while. However, the former second-round pick of the 2016 draft brings a wealth of experience back to New York.

Former Texans WR Sterling Shepard Heads Back to Jets

The Giants selected Shepard 40th overall in 2016, and he enjoyed a two-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Texans in free agency this offseason. The Texans traded for Kayshon Boutte, filling their need at wide receiver.

Shepard had 39 receptions for 371 yards and 1 touchdown in 13 games with two starts for the Buccaneers in 2025. He has a 443-4,800-25 line for his career, starting 81 of 117 contests.

The Jets are dealing with injuries at their wide receiver spot.

Rookie first-round pick Omar Cooper Jr. is dealing with a high ankle sprain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on September 15. The Jets are coming off a Week 1 win over the Texans’ AFC South Rivals, the Tennessee Titans.

However, in addition to Cooper’s injury, former fourth-round pick Arian Smith is unproven heading into Week 2.

Texans Took Chance Letting Sterling Shepard Go

The Texans are still relying on a younger group of receivers behind two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins, a 2021 second-round pick.

Boutte and fellow 2023 draftee Xavier Hutchinson are both in their fourth seasons, as is Tank Dell, though he remains on the injured reserve with a designation to return for at least three more games. Jaylin Noel is in his second season, and Jared Wayne was a 2023 UDFA.

That said, it is encouraging that they felt comfortable enough to do so, all things considered.