Texans Starter Gets Encouraging Update After Ominous Words

The Houston Texans have done some heavy lifting to fortify their roster in some key areas this offseason, including at tight end around Cade Stover.

Stover is not far removed from being viewed as part of the potential turnaround at the position in Houston. However, injuries limited him to nine games last season, including seven starts. Stover started nine of the 15 games that he played in as a rookie.

Out of necessity, the Texans attacked the position in free agency and the draft.

Texans’ Cade Stover Gets Ominous Outlook

Among the Texans players whose roster spots could be secure is incumbent center Jake Andrews. He is facing competition from 2026 first-round pick Keylan Rutledge and rookie seventh-rounder Lewis Bond at wide receiver.

The same may not be true for Stover’s outlook with the Texans.

Houston Texans On SI’s Jared Koch noted that it is “getting tougher and tougher to find a spot for Cade Stover on the Texans’ 53-man roster.”

“That’s because of the tight end talent that’s gotten vastly better over the course of Houston’s offseason,” Koch wrote on June 8. “Dalton Schultz will retain his spot as TE1, Foster Moreau and Marlin Klein feel locked into their spots on the roster based on Houston’s recent investment in each, and Brevin Jordan has since become a surprise standout in offseason workouts.

“That puts Stover on the outside looking in that roster picture. There’s a ton of time to go between now and the start of next season, but it certainly wouldn’t be too shocking to see him get the axe in a few months’ time.”

The Texans selected Stover 123rd overall in 2024.

He had 15 receptions for 133 yards and 1 touchdown as a rookie, but he followed it with a 12-76-0 line in 2025.

Texans’ Plans Bode Well for Crowded Group

Stover may appear to be on the outside looking in with the Texans. Houston could still have a need for him after he was part of the issue last season

They could go five or six-deep this year.

“The Texans will likely utilize a lot more 12 personnel packages in 2026 than they did last season,” The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander wrote on June 9. “More teams have been using 12 personnel in recent years because it helps disguise plays.

“The Texans could not do that in 2025 because they were thin at tight end after losing Brevin Jordan in the preseason and Cade Stover early in the year.”

Alexander noted that the Texans’ fall-back plan of six offensive linemen skewed too run-heavy.

“With 12 personnel, opponents can’t easily predict what Houston will do,” Alexander wrote. “It was a big reason the Texans drafted Marlin Klein and signed Foster Moreau in free agency. It should also give offensive coordinator Nick Caley more flexibility in his play-calling.”

2026 Offseason Program Could Prove Critical for Cade Stover

Even in that glimmer of hope for Stover, Klein–who has not practiced during minicamp due to a hamstring injury–and Moreau loom large in the Texans’ offense.

Jordan is a wild card, but his presence and resurgence also bode well for Stover.

The Texans selected Jordan in the fifth round in 2021. They gave him an extension amid a 2025 season that was lost to injury after two weeks and one start. Stover could benefit from similar patience and belief from the Texans.