C.J. Stroud Gets Blunt Take Before Texans Vets Report for Training Camp

If C.J. Stroud does not show significant improvement, an opportunity that could take until the postseason to arrive in the eyes of some, the Houston Texans quarterback will see the scrutiny around him intensify.

He has already endured it all offseason.

As the Texans return for training camp, with veterans due in on July 28, no one on the roster is facing more pressure than the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

C.J. Stroud Facing ‘Prove-It Year’

The Texans have spoken highly of Stroud this offseason, but their relative inaction regarding his long-term future–he is signed through 2027, thanks to his fifth-year option–has left the fourth-year QB facing a reality that belies his standout rookie season.

There is a widespread perception that Stroud has regressed over the past two seasons, an argument often presented in a vacuum without noting the Texans’ other offensive roster woes.

In the end, Stroud must bounce back and prove he can handle adversity better.

“It’s a big prove-it year. We talked about this and had a little fun with it last week: It’s just a haircut, but it’s showing you that he’s trying to do something a little bit different. And by all accounts, that sounds [like] what he’s doing this offseason,” NFL Network’s Jane Slater said on “The Insiders” podcast on July 22. “The big topic was obviously that perplexing and frustrating game in New England.

“4 interceptions, a pick-6, completing just 43% of his passes. His QBR was 22.2, fifth lowest in the playoffs last season, third worst in the Texans’ playoff history. And for context, if you just spiked the ball in every snap, your QBR is 39.6.”

Stroud has not shied away from his shortcomings in the postseason, nor has he blamed any of his teammates.

However, he was not the Texans’ only issue in the postseason.

Stroud was without his top wide receiver (Nico Collins) and right tackle (Trent Brown) from the outset against the Patriots. His usual starting left guard (Tytus Howard) played out of position with backup (Jarrett Patterson) in his spot, and top tight end (Dalton Schultz) got hurt, too.

C.J. Stroud Impressed Texans

Stroud drew rave reviews during the offseason program, from head coach DeMeco Ryans and teammates, who lauded the work that he put in to go along with his new look.

Slater noted a key difference is that Stroud battled through an injury last offseason.

“I asked a few folks in Houston how Stroud has responded this offseason, particularly with the contract situation, and they said he’s responding well,” Slater said, noting that Stroud worked out with teammates Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel this offseason.

“I was told he’s looked sharp. In fact, one person told me, this is the best offseason he’s had. So, they’re really hoping that that translates into training camp. It’s also helped a little bit . . . that they’re at least putting some attention on that offensive line. Now, his numbers for getting sacked were, I think, in the 23-area compared to 56 the year before.”

The Texans revamped their offensive line for the second straight offseason, and added running back David Montgomery to elevate their rushing attack.

Still, the pressure is on Stroud to get the Texans to their goals and secure his future.

“Small improvement for him there,” Slater said on Stroud’s decreased sack rate, which set a new career low. “But he looked like he was under duress at times, and he does need to make some better decisions in the pocket; that was also an issue for him.”

Nick Caley Joins C.J. Stroud on Hot Seat

Stroud still needs those around him to step up to be the best version of himself, and that starts with Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley.

According to Slater, there is optimism heading into his second season calling plays.

“Nick Caley, this will be his second year as the OC. And so, I’m told everyone’s a little bit more comfortable with him, and they’re settling in. So, hopefully, some of these pieces around CJ. Stroud are going to step up.

“When you look at this defense, . . . they cannot waste what they’ve got on that side of the ball. They absolutely need not only C.J. Stroud, but the rest of this team to step up. Because it’s just unfortunate–when you look at some of their efforts and the play of this team–that they’re finding themselves in back-to-back seasons, eliminated in the divisional game.”

It has actually been three straight seasons of letdowns in the Divisional Round for Stroud and the Texans. That essentially sets the bar there for the former No. 2 overall pick.