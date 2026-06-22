Texans Expected to Answer ‘Big Question’ Around C.J. Stroud in Training Camp

The Houston Texans have attempted to do their part to better support C.J. Stroud as he heads into a critical fourth season. The rest, including his future with the Texans, is on Stroud’s shoulders in 2026.

For his part, Stroud has insisted that he has done his part, too.

However, the Texans clearly remain on the fence, not only due to the lack of a contract extension, but also the absence of any chatter suggesting one was in the works.

C.J. Stroud Needs Texans’ Answer to ‘Big Question’ to be Correct

The Texans traded away their best offensive lineman for the second straight offseason, leaving Stroud to play behind yet another reconfigured group without much chemistry between them. He could be working with three new linemen, potentially including a new center, in 2026.

Perhaps most daunting of all, the Texans have no way of knowing if they made the right decision yet, with no contact allowed during the offseason program.

The Athletic’s Mike Jones said the Texans “in the midst of a multiyear overhaul” up front.

“Left tackle Aireontae Ersery and right guard Ed Ingram feel like they’re set at their positions. But every other job remains up for grabs. Will free-agent acquisition Wyatt Teller win the left guard spot, or will that go to Keylan Rutledge?” Jones wrote on June 22.

Jones continued, “Will Rutledge take the starting center job, or lose out to Jake Andrews? Will new face Braden Smith beat out returning Trent Brown at right tackle? The defense remains formidable and young receivers are making strides as they continue to develop improved chemistry with C.J. Stroud. But who protects him and paves the way for the run game remains a big question that will be solved in training camp.”

Stroud’s play, particularly in the 2025 postseason, has contributed to the speculation about his future with the Texans.

But their lack of consistency up front is glaring.

Tytus Howard was the only player to be a starter in all three of the QB’s first three seasons, but even he lined up at different spots every year. The Texans traded Howard to the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

It was left tackle Laremy Tunsil during the 2025 offseason, leading to Ersery’s rapid ascension up the depth chart.

Stroud and the Texans can only hope every other spot shakes out with similar success.

Texans OL Remains in Transitional State

Ersery, the Texans’ second pick and a second-round selection in 2025, and Ingram are entering Year 2 in Houston.

Ersery’s progress during the 2025 offseason program prompted Cam Robinson’s release.

The Texans acquired Ingram in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings during the 2025 offseason, and they re-signed him before the 2026 offseason began, all but signaling their intentions at his position.

Rutledge was drafted as a guard, but quickly showcased his versatilty with his transition to center, which began in college and continued during the pre-draft process.

Rutledge’s situation is most intriguing, with implications for Andrews and Teller.

The Texans signed Smith in free agency after re-signing Brown. However, with the newcomer battling injuries during the offseason program. That allowed the incumbent to re-establish himself.

As far as Stroud is concerned, the Texans need to put the best five players possible on the field as he looks to secure his future in Houston.