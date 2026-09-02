C.J. Stroud Leaves Texans in Limbo Amid ‘$50 Million Club’ Offer

The Houston Texans are doing more than simply planning to extend quarterback C.J. Stroud; they have put an offer in to the fourth-year pro’s camp, but they have yet to receive acceptance as their veritable deadline approaches.

“Several people with knowledge of the situation believe Stroud is prepared to play out this season without a new deal, despite Houston making what it considered a competitive offer,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on September 2. “There’s still time before kickoff to reach a deal — and the Texans’ front office is aggressive in re-signing core players — but the current sentiment is Stroud will most likely not end up with a new deal.

“My understanding is Houston is prepared to put Stroud in what it feels is a strong place among the 12 quarterbacks in the $50 million club.”

Fowler is the latest insider to mention an extension for Stroud in the $50 million range.

Insiders Pushing $50 Million Range for Texans’ C.J. Stroud

“Like Jackson, Stroud can let an exploding quarterback market do the work for him if he waits an additional six to eight months. By all accounts, Stroud had a strong training camp and believes he can rebound from last season’s struggles. Houston is squarely in the Super Bowl discussion based on its talent level and elite defense. There’s a lot for Stroud to gain — and potentially lose — by delaying a deal. He has had moments of brilliance since entering the league in 2023. Channeling that brilliance while properly managing the game will go a long way.

NFL Networks Ian Rapoport echoed similar sentiments.

“The Houston Texans know they have their franchise quarterback, and that’s C.J. Stroud,” Rapoport said on “The Insiders” on September 1. “They have had discussions about a big-time, long-term deal.

“Quarterbacks at his level–and there are several of them: Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff, and there are a bunch of them who make somewhere between $52 and $55 million, based on new money. Jordan love is in that mix. Really good young quarterbacks make that kind of money. So, his options are essentially this: get a contract extension of around there–and not sure at this point where that would come in–or wait.”

Rapoport believes that is the situation could get particularly “interesting,” noting all the variables that would have to be factored in if Stroud continues to leave the Texans in limbo.

Fowler also noted that Texans general manager Nick Caserio, who said Week 1 is likely the cutoff for talks on Tuesday, also said that they will get a deal done with Stroud, whether it comes before the season or after.

Nick Caserio Open to In-Season Deal

Caserio did say that they would likely take talks up to the regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

That may be more about allowing Stroud to focus on the campaign without distractions.

“Every situation is going to be different,” Caserio told reporters on September 1. “We’ve done some deals during the season. I would say, look, once players get into the season, sometimes, they want to focus on football and don’t want to worry about dealing with the contract, and maybe it’s not as clean as some others.

“We’ve done it both ways. We’ve done deals before training camp, we’ve done deals during training camp. Done deals during the season. So, we’ll see how this goes. It’s just my sense; I could be wrong. I’m wrong a lot. So, kind of see how it goes, kind of keep working through it.”

Texans Not Considering Cap Percentage

On Wednesday, Caserio offered telling remarks about his view of player contracts and their respective values when asked what Stroud’s salary could be.

That was after noting that the market dictates cost.

“People look at the percentage of cap as a part of it. We’ve never done that. I’ve never done that. We’re not going to do that,” Caserio said on “Payne & Pendergast” on September 2. “But again, that’s an argument that people make, and I’ve heard it from agents to representatives at a different point. It’s just not something philosophically that we believe in. But again, it doesn’t mean that we have to agree on everything. It’s just kind of how we view that overall concept.”