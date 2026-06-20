Texans Get Strong Words After Deal for 8,000-Yard Playmaker

The Houston Texans are trying to give quarterback C.J. Stroud something he has lacked during his tenure, and that is a consistent rushing attack. The Texans took a multi-faceted approach, but running back David Montgomery is at the heart of the plan.

After enduring an injury to Joe Mixon that sidelined him all season, and inconsistency from Nick Chubb and Woody Marks, the Texans turned to Montgomery, whom they traded for this spring.

Montgomery’s hard-nosed approach could be the ultimate difference-maker for the Texans.

David Montgomery Called Texans’ ‘Biggest X-Factor’

The Texans have ranked in the bottom third of the league in two of Stroud’s three seasons in Houston, but Montgomery is expected to give them a potent 1-2 punch with Marks.

“A strong running game could be exactly what quarterback C.J. Stroud needs to get back on track, which would make the Texans a Super Bowl contender,” Fox Sports’ Ben Arthur wrote on June 17. “Cue former Detroit Lion Montgomery, whose addition gives Houston a promising RB tandem with second-year pro Woody Marks.”

Montgomery, 29, was a third-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2019, and he spent the past three seasons as the power option in Detroit.

He posted 2,506 yards and 33 touchdowns on 562 carries in that span.

Marks rushed for 703 yards and 2 touchdowns on 196 carries last season, adding another 208 yards and 3 TDs on 24 receptions. However, he was slowed down by inclement weather in the postseason.

Montgomery–who rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023–can thrive in that area, and the Texans have signaled they plan to lean on him, which could include the passing game.

Montgomery has 8,005 yards and 63 total touchdowns on 1,708 career touches.

Texans’ Plan Appears Clear

The Texans ranked 22nd in rushing yards last season, but they were also 13th in rushing attempts. Their offseason moves have sent a clear signal that they plan on leaning into their ground attack more this coming season.

They can only hope that the results follow suit.

“The Texans made their intentions clear through their offseason moves. They plan to run the ball — and run it often,” The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander wrote on June 15.

“The acquisition of Montgomery wasn’t the only indication. The Texans also drafted [Keylan] Rutledge and tight end Marlin Klein, while signing tackle Braden Smith and tight end Foster Moreau in free agency.”

Alexander noted that the Texans are hoping their improvements in the run help Stroud.

While that is the “ultimate question,” the Texans are also “asking a lot” of Montgomery and wide receiver Nico Collins, Stroud’s No. 1 target in the passing game.

Texans Top-Heavy on Offense

If there is a concern, it is that the Texans are relying on a small group to carry a significant portion of the burden among Stroud’s skill players, including Montgomery.

“The Texans added running back David Montgomery, but didn’t add much else, which means they’ll rely on returning players to improve,” Alexander wrote. “That means Collins and Montgomery must stay healthy, [Jayden] Higgins and [Jaylin] Noel must take a leap, and Tank Dell needs to return to form.”

“The Texans could still look to free agency for another playmaker.”

Montgomery played in all 17 regular-season games for the Lions in 2025, but he has battled injuries before, just as Collins and Dell have with the Texans. Even Marks was banged up late last season.

The Texans lost in the AFC Divisional Playoffs against the New England Patriots without Collins, top tight end Dalton Schultz, or a consistent running game around Stroud, who struggled.

Montgomery represents what the Texans hope is a shift in the other direction.