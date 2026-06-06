C.J. Stroud Trade Idea Emerges for Texans After $100 Million QB’s Comments

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio gave an assertive answer regarding a potential trade of quarterback C.J. Stroud. Still, underscoring how critical the 2026 season is for Stroud and the Texans, the idea of a trade has not left the discourse.

It is indeed rarer than it was before Caserio’s comments.

However, the uncertainty the Texans have left around Stroud’s future in Houston has left the door open for speculation about Stroud, his future, and potential trade targets.

C.J. Stroud Trade Idea Causes Stir After Baker Mayfield’s Comments

Stroud recently took a firmer stance about feeling as though he has performed well enough to warrant an extension than he did when the Texans’ season first came to an unfortunate and unceremonious end with their loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

The Texans have spoken bullishly about Stroud, but his contract status remains a source of intrigue, since he is tracking to play out 2026 without a long-term extension.

“Stoots and Locker Texans Talk” host Cody Stoots has his eyes on Baker Mayfield.

“Don’t sign until after the season Baker!” Stoots posted on X on June 5 in reaction to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star’s comments about his contract status. “Just in case some team wants to trade their struggling QB and picks for you! Then you will get PAID.”

Mayfield spoke candidly about the disparity between his expectations for a new contract and what the Buccaneers have approached his camp with so far.

He is entering the final year of a three-year, $100 million contract.

Mayfield threw for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on 63.2% completion for the Bucs last season. For his career, Mayfield has a 28,525-197-101 line on 63.5% completion, and he had back-to-back 4,000-yard passing seasons before 2025.

From afar, it could seem like the Texans and Buccaneers are in similar positions with Stroud and Mayfield, respectively, and Stoots did garner support for his premise from some fans.

Under most circumstances, the situation would spark the kinds of questions surrounding both.

Baker Mayfield Argued as Potentially Better Fit for Texans Than C.J. Stroud

Stoots, who essentially argued that Mayfield would be a stabilizing presence at QB for the Texans, defended his take from an onslaught of criticism and questioning, including from some of the local media.

“Forget CJ in this equation,” ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime said in response to Stoots asserting that the Texans would be Super Bowl “favorites” with Mayfield.

“What about Baker’s ability to play QB says he would be propel the Texans to SB favorites??”

To that, Stoots acknowled the “hyperbole” in his statement, but also responded “Could Texans go from 18-1 to something like 10-1 if someone thought the QB was better? Yes,” and adding “Baker was on a great run for a year and half then hit a wall. Pick your reason. Injuries to him. Injuries to his team. Maybe it was an anomaly with him.

“Plenty would believe Mayfield to be a downgrade. Plenty would see him as an upgrade. The two guys aren’t that far off for most right now. Best version of Baker looks pretty damn good. So does the best version of Stroud.”

Mayfield is an Austin native and was former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2018, one year after the Texans selected Deshaun Watson with the 12th pick.

He resuscitated his career after stints with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.

However, he is coming off a down year and, at his best, is arguably what the Texans have gotten from Stroud, who is more than six years younger. Mayfield will obviously not come cheap, either, which means the Texans’ decision is not as simple as paying him over Stroud.

C.J. Stroud vs Baker Mayfield Painted Potentially Telling Picture

Mayfield led the Buccaneers to a win over Stroud and the Texans on “Monday Night Football” in 2025. Their final stat lines paint a potentially telling picture. Stroud had 207 yards, 1 touchdown, and 0 interceptions while being sacked 3 times.

He completed 13 of 24 (51.4%) passes and finished with a 97.0 passer rating.

Mayfield posted a 215-2-0 line on 65.7% completion while absorbing 4 sacks in a 20-19 Buccaneers victory.

He was more efficient than Stroud, but narrowly outproduced him while also benefiting from a strong running game than his Texans counterpart. The Texans have had running game issues in two of Stroud’s three seasons.

It makes sense to see what he can do with an offense playing complementary football.