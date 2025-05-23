Texans Warned Over Potentially Costly Misstep With C.J. Stroud

The Houston Texans have been pegged as a team that is “most likely to apologize with a flurry of gifts,” specifically to quarterback C.J. Stroud, by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell. Barnwell cited Stroud closing in on the final year of his rookie contract with the Texans.

Stroud absorbed the second-most sacks in the NFL in 2024. He was sacked 52 times during the regular season. Stroud took 38 sacks in two fewer games as a rookie.

Barnwell notes the Texans “cannot afford” a repeat of last season and their efforts to avoid it.

“They simply couldn’t protect Stroud. Though quarterbacks have a meaningful influence on their own pressure and sack rates, Stroud was pressured within 2.5 seconds on more than 18% of his dropbacks in 2024. The only starters who were pressured within 2.5 seconds more often were Drake Maye, Kirk Cousins and Geno Smith,” Barnwell wrote on May 22.

“Something had to change. General manager Nick Caserio leaned closer toward everything needing to change.”

Some of the Texans’ protection issues were on Stroud.

He left yards on the field, and his time to throw rose from 2.93 seconds to 3.01 seconds from Year 1 to 2, per Pro Football Focus.

Barnwell noted the Texans’ jettisoned three-fifths of their 2024 Week 1 starting lineup this offseason, seemingly made a fourth player’s position change permanent, and will have the fifth starter battle for his position.

They also drafted Aireontae Ersery in the second round. He could slot in at multiple positions.

Texans’ Plan Around C.J. Stroud Questioned

Former Texans wide receiver Cecil Shorts III questioned the offensive line’s on-field disposition, particularly in the ground game, even with former starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil in the fold.

“I’m just not sure this offensive line is made up in that way. They’re more nice guys,” Shorts told Fox 26 Sports Anchor Will Kunkel on “Kickin’ It With Kunkel” in January. “They’re not nasty enough for the offensive line to really move somebody off, right?

“As a group of offensive linemen, I don’t think they’re that nasty.”

Kunkel called the 2024 offensive line “pretty boys” and “soft.” It would alleviate pressure on Stroud, especially late in games, if the Texans improved their ground game.

C.J. Stroud should be well-protected with the Texans' new-look offensive line. 👀 “We feel like there’s going to be really good competition amongst that group.”@heykayadams | @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/KlSCiXAIPE — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 30, 2025

Sam Monson questioned the current state of the Texans’ line, starting with that as the Texans’ “reason for concern.”

“This was the worst offensive line in the NFL last year, and they traded away the one good player from it [Tunsil],” Monson told co-host Steve Palazzolo on the “Check the Mic” podcast on May 15. “What if the line’s just as bad as it was last year, and nothing matters anymore because it’s so bad the offense effectively can’t function?”

Palazzolo questioned if Stroud’s 2024 season is his new baseline.

Monson, though, pointed back to the offensive line issues. The Texans need their roster and coaching staff changes to work as planned before they must decide on what is expected to be a historic contract extension for Stroud.

Barnwell believes it will ultimately be on the Texans’ young players, like Ersery, to step up and make the difference around Stroud.

C.J. Stroud a ‘Cautionary Tale’ After Sophomore Slump

Stroud fell victim to the well-known (and perhaps overblown) sophomore slump that has affected many rookies in league history. However, his 2024 season also serves as an example of what could go wrong for one of his peers. That is Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels.

Like Stroud, Daniels was the No. 2 pick in his draft class. Both players were also Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowlers in their respective first seasons.

Pro Football Focus’ John Kosko ranked Stroud 14th in the NFL, citing the lesson for Daniels.

“Stroud represents the cautionary tale for Jayden Daniels — a stellar rookie season followed by a sophomore slump,” Koski wrote on May 20. “One glaring issue remains: his pressure-to-sack rate. After taking just 39 sacks as a rookie, that number ballooned to 63 in 2024, a problem that must be addressed moving forward.”

"In order to not have that slump like we saw with C.J. Stroud, we're gonna work on some of those little things."@TheSamAcho on the Commanders preventing a Jayden Daniels sophomore slump 👀 pic.twitter.com/q4KEZalMVm — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 17, 2025

Kosko did note Stroud finished the season strong, including leading the Texans to a second straight playoff berth.

Kosko placed Stroud in the “Solid Starters, but they need more help” tier.