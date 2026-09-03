Stephen A. Smith Sends Strong Message to C.J. Stroud Amid Texans Rumors

The Houston Texans are working towards a contract extension for C.J. Stroud, and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes the fourth-year quarterback should be all over it. That is, so long as it is reasonable enough pact.

Asked to choose which side should be pushing to get a deal done more, Smith chose Stroud, citing the QB’s postseason failings even while acknowledging the Texans were banged up.

“I haven’t liked what I have seen from him. And I’m a fan of his as a person, and I’m a fan of his talent. But I think the way that we saw him struggle last year, yeah, you could bet on yourself, particularly with how elite that defense is. But even with the absence of Nico Collins in the playoffs last year against New England, we saw what a precipitous drop off existed just because you lost one guy,” Smith said on “First Take” on September 2.

“I’m not saying that was the only one. I remember Tank Dell was out and all this other stuff. But what I’m saying to you is that we haven’t seen the C.J. Stroud we saw as a rookie.”

Smith continued, “When you consider how elite this defense is expected to be how elite they have proven to be and the potential, I get betting on yourself to some degree. But there’s so many variables … the slightest thing that goes wrong with Houston derails him. At least that appears to have been the case over the last two years. I don’t trust it.”

C.J. Stroud Gets Strong Words Over Texans Contract Talks

Stroud and the Texans have had talks, per general manager Nick Caserio, who also said that while he suspects talks could pause when Week 1 arrives, they have done deals at various points of the calendar before.

Smith’s stance is that Stroud should consider the alternative outcomes of what he could need to be a season with significant signs of progress to increase the Texans’ offer substantially.

Smith does not think Stroud has the leverage the host suspects the QB believes he does.

“As a result of that, I want him to get some money. But in the same breath, there was a struggle. If there is any trepidation, and my position about it is that he has to have the attitude, ‘There’s nowhere to go but up.’ So, you could better yourself in that regard. But what if it doesn’t? I think that’s a real huge question.

“I’m not encouraging them to take some wack deal. Get some paper. But I’m just saying, don’t act like you’re entitled the $55 to $60 million a year. No, it aint like that for you in Houston, and if you could get upwards of $45 million or something like that, I think he should take it.”

An average salary around $55 million would tie Stroud for third most, per Over The Cap, and multiple reports have emerged that the Texans have offered a deal in that range.

If that is true, there is no reason to believe Stroud would accept what Smith suggested.