Tank Dell Sends Strong Message on Injury Return for Texans

The Houston Texans finally have some momentum, as they have picked up back-to-back wins after losing four straight games to begin the year. The team will look to make it three wins in a row in Week 7, and when they return to action, they will finally be getting promising young wide receiver Tank Dell back.

Dell’s career came to a screeching halt in 2024 when he suffered a serious knee injury against the Kansas City Chiefs, as he has spent almost two years working his way back to full health. The time has finally come for Dell to get back on the field, and when discussing his impending return, he struggled to contain his excitement.

Tank Dell Opens Up on Impending Return to Action With Texans

A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Dell immediately came in and helped the Texans’ offense level up as a rookie. In just 11 games, Dell caught 47 passes for 709 yards and seven scores, as he and Nico Collins teamed up to form a promising young wide receiver duo.

Everything changed for Dell when he suffered a gruesome knee injury that resulted in him tearing his ACL, MCL, and LCL. He also dislocated his knee and kneecap, and to top it all off, he also damaged his meniscus. Put that all together, and you have a pretty lengthy recovery timeline.

Houston’s immediate concern has always been his health, but he has always had his eyes set on a return to the field. Dell finally has the green light to play again in Week 7, which will give quarterback C.J. Stroud another trusted target he can turn to in the air. When discussing his return to action, Dell made it clear he is fired up to get going again.

“I don’t care if the first catch is two yards, five yards. I’m spiking the ball and doing what I gotta do,” Dell said when speaking to reporters. “It’s gonna feel good … I’m ready to get tackled. I’m gonna be joyful. Y’all are gonna see the passion I have after I get that first catch.”

What Can the Texans Reasonably Expect From Tank Dell?

Getty The Texans delivered a significant update on Tank Dell.

Houston has made significant moves to bolster its wide receiver corps already this year with trades for Kayshon Boutte and Marvin Harrison Jr., and now, it will get Dell back. However, expectations for the talented pass catcher should be tempered. He hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2024, and coming back from this sort of injury isn’t something that can be taken lightly.

The Texans have been cautious with Dell’s rehab at every step, and that probably isn’t going to change now that he is back on the field. When Houston returns to action, it will square off against the New York Giants, and while the team will be intent on pushing its record to 3-4, it’s clear that the day will go down as a win for Dell once he lines up for his first snap.