Houston Texans Announce Major Tank Dell News for New York Giants Game

The wait is over for Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell.

“#Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said WR Tank Dell will be activated this week prior to the Giants game on Sunday,” SportsTalk 790’s Adam Wexler reported on X on October 19.

The announcement drew national attention, with Dell set to play in a game for the first time since Week 16 of the 2024 season against the Kansas City Chiefs. He suffered a significant leg injury in that contest, resulting in multiple torn ligaments and a dislocated kneecap.

Texans Get Tank Dell Back After Severe Leg Injury

Ryans was hopeful about getting Dell on the field during the preseason. Dell participated on a limited basis during training camp, but landed on injured reserve to start the season.

That meant he had to miss the first four games of the, season, which was already a setback from the preseason hopes. It has taken two additional weeks for the Texans to feel comfortable making Dell active for a game.

His last game will have been 658 days ago come kickoff in Week 7.

The Texans are taking on the New York Giants, who are 3-2-1 on the season and lead the NFC East, but could also be playing their third quarterback of the season in J.J. McCarthy.

Dell, who turns 26 on October 29, was a third-round pick, taken with the 69th overall pick in the draft. He has 98 receptions for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns so far in his career, serving as one of quarterback C.J. Stroud’s top targets.

The Texans wide receiver room has been in flux this season.

They lost would-be WR2 Jayden Higgins to a torn ACL a joint practice in training camp. WR1 and two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins has missed time due to injuries, too.

The Texans acquired Kayshon Boutte and Marvin Harrison Jr. in trades with the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, respectively, while Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel have taken meaningful steps in the offense this season.

That all begs the question of how Dell fits with the current group.

Nevertheless, the Texans are undoubtedly welcoming Dell back with open arms as they look to continue turning their season around coming off back-to-back wins.