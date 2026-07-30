Veteran Linebacker Goes Down During Texans Training Camp Practice

The Houston Texans are just two practices into this year’s training camp, but they are already having their roster depth tested, with Jake Hansen the latest concern.

Hansen is heading into his fifth NFL season. A former undrafted free agent, he has spent his entire career so far in Houston with the Texans. Hansen has carved out a role as a core special teamer for head coach DeMeco Ryans’ group.

His potential absence further strains the Texans’ group.

Texans’ Jake Hansen Suffers Foot Injury

“#Texans linebacker Jake Hansen went down and is being carted off the field,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on July 30. “Couldn’t put weight on leg. Entire team gathers around him in a somber scene.”

Hansen, 28, has appeared in 56 games for the Texans with two starts. He has logged at least a 70% snap share on special teams over the past three years, per Pro Football Reference.

Hansen has recorded 51 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovery in his career.

“Seems to be a foot injury,” Ryans told reporters on July 30. “We don’t know the extent of it. Just happened right now. So, we’ll evaluate him and see how he progresses towards getting back healthy.”

Ryans is typically tight-lipped about player injuries, so this may be one of the few updates provided on Hansen.

Teams are not required to provide daily updates on injured players during the offseason/camp.

Moreover, any update that does not require a roster move will come directly from Ryans, who prefers to lean on player privacy in those situations. The Texans could feel the strain of losing Hansen in multiple ways, given their depth has already taken a hit.

This story will be updated shortly…