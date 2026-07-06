Unsung Hero Highlighted as Potential Texans Deal Looms

The Houston Texans have already seen former fifth-round draft pick Henry To’oTo’o surpass the typical NFL career, let alone what most players selected in the same range muster. But they need even more from the former Alabama Crimson Tide standout.

This offseason threw a bit of a curveball at the Texans. To’oTo’o has already taken steps to help overcome the hurdle, but there is more work to be done.

To’oTo’o, who is extension-eligible, has his eye on the prize as he heads into a contract season.

Texans Get Reality Check About Henry To’oTo’o

The Texans selected To’oTo’o 167th overall in the 2023 draft. The class has produced three current starters, including the veteran linebacker. It also yielded two others with starting experience, along with a host of other role players.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox noted that the Texans are rife with “building blocks.” He selected To’oTo’o as their “most promising” of the bunch.

That is despite To’oTo’o often flying under the radar compared to some of his teammates.

“He’s had a very productive first three seasons and has begun to embrace the leadership role,” Knox wrote on July 5. “Since being drafted in the fifth round out of Alabama, To’oTo’o has amassed 261 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and 18 tackles for loss. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, and it’ll be a mild surprise if he doesn’t get a new deal in the coming months.”

To’oTo’o ranks 38th in total tackles over the past two seasons, per Stathead. That is the sixth-most to begin a career in Texans history. He is behind franchise leader and current head coach DeMeco Ryans. Current Texans safety Jalen Pitre, who ranks fourth.

Henry To’oTo’o Embracing Key Role

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson noted that NFL careers typically last three seasons. He also noted that To’oTo’o is set to exceed those expectations heading into Year 4 while seeking a new contract.

However, for all he has accomplished on the field and in the locker room, To’oTo’o wants more.

“To’oTo’o, 25, starting next to Pro Bowl middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, has piled up 261 career tackles, 18 for losses, two forced fumbles and one interception with four sacks. He has emerged as a key figure in an elite defense, especially after the season-ending torn quadriceps suffered by third linebacker E.J. Speed. Sometimes, To’oTo’o has to remind himself he’s a veteran counted on for leadership for the younger guys,” Wilson wrote in June.

“The individual statistics are nice, but To’oTo’o and the Texans have built a standard with three consecutive playoff seasons and a much larger goal after three divisional round losses. They’re chasing a championship.”

Rookie draft picks Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher could be called upon much more than initially expected. That is thanks to Speed’s injury.

The Texans have few options better to help mentor them than To’oTo’o.

Henry To’oTo’o Heading for Big Payday

To’oTo’o has been a bargain for the Texans, playing on a four-year, $4 million rookie-scale contract thus far.

That is almost certainly about to change.

“He’ll probably be looking for a big payday to come his way as he hits free agency next offseason. And for a fanbase that has watched this roster grow from the ground up, that reality is sparking some serious internal debate,” Roundtable Sports’ B. Keith Creer III wrote in June, noting To’oTo’o’s impact and steadiness for the Texans.

“The modern NFL is brutally designed to punish teams that draft well. A fifth-round gem like To’oTo’o outplays his rookie contract, and suddenly his success becomes a luxury tax the team can barely afford to pay.”

Creer called the situation “the ultimate first-world football problem.” He noted that it underscores how well the Texans have drafted under general manager Nick Caserio.

The Texans would certainly feel the loss of To’oTo’o.

“Watching a home-grown cornerstone potentially walk away to protect the salary cap doesn’t hurt any less just because it makes financial sense on a spreadsheet,” Creer wrote on the Texans’ looming decision.