Texans Trade Idea Lands $80 Million All-Pro to Help C.J. Stroud

The Houston Texans could be a surprising but fitting trade destination for Quenton Nelson.

Nelson, 30, is one of several Indianapolis Colts players who are under the microscope as potential trade candidates before the 2026 deadline, which is just after Week 9 this season, specifically on November 10.

Of course, landing Nelson would likely be an admittedly greater challenge for the Texans than other potential suitors.

It could also be quite worthwhile as the Texans look to maximize quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“If the Houston Texans (2-4), winners of two in a row, continue to climb, perhaps they would be interested.” CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell wrote on October 21. “However, their asking price from the Colts could be higher since they’re a fellow AFC South team.”

Podell believes a second-round pick could be an agreeable asking price, but noted that a potential bidding war would drive up the price tag.

This Heavy Sports Texans trade pitch would attempt overcome that and their AFC South rivalry.

Texans get:

Quenton Nelson

2027 seventh-round pick

Colts get:

Ed Ingram

2027 third-round

2028 second-round pick

“Being able to replace Ed Ingram, Pro Football Focus’ No. 26-graded guard with a 69.1 offensive grade, with PFF’s No. 1 guard could be a major boon for ascending quarterback C.J. Stroud,” Podell wrote, not mentioning including the incumbent right guard in any deal.

Podell noted that Storud “ranks second in the NFL in passing yards (1,714), third in touchdown-to-interception ratio (9-1), 11th in passer rating (100.9), and tied for first in 20-yard completions (25) for a Texans squad that has now won two in a row after an 0-4 start. Imagine how much higher he and Houston could soar with Nelson blocking for him in pursuit of a third AFC South title in four years.”

Nelson is on an expiring four-year, $80 million contract. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro selection.

Podell also noted that as a potential hurdle.

There is a chance that Nelson is only a rental, which could scare some suitors off. However, that could still work in the Texans’ favor, since they have long-term financial hurdles to clear already, particularly if they can shed one of Ingram or Teller in the deal.

Texans Offensive Line Still Under Scrutiny

The Texans may be unlikely to land Nelson, but that does not overshadow the fact that their offensive line still faces questions even as Stroud has shown well this season.

The Texans re-signed Ingram before free agency this offseason. The decision drew some pushback with the former Minnesota Vikings starter coming off a career year. For the second consecutive season, PFF has graded him as the team’s best run blocker.

However, he is also their worst pass protector once again.

The Texans signed Wyatt Teller in free agency, but he lost out on the left guard spot to rookie first-round pick Keylan Rutledge.

That is another potential issue for the Texans and a potential trade for Nelson. He is a left guard. Nelson would either have to replace Rutledge–who can also play center, though Evan Brown has played well–or undergo a similar process to Teller in trying to replace Ingram.

Nelson would be an upgrade for the Texans, regardless of where he played.

Ingram is one of three returning starters along the Texans offensive line. Left tackle and second-year former second-round pick Aireontae Ersery and right tackle Trent Brown are the others.