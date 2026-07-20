Texans Show Interest in ‘Versatile’ Former Raiders Playmaker

The Houston Texans are exploring their options ahead of training camp, and it could result in a deal with wide receiver, DJ Turner.

Turner has spent his entire career to this point with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Turner’s NFL career has not quite gone as he once hoped, but the Texans could help him jumpstart it. He would certainly face an uphill climb to securing a roster spot. He would also bring another player whose talent could be an asset.

Texans Kick Tires on Ex-Raiders WR DJ Turner

A short while after news broke that the Texans had an interest in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead, KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson not only corroborated that report with one of his own, but he added Turner to the mix.

“#Texans worked out former #Raiders wide receiver D.J. Turner, former #Jets #Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead three weeks ago, per #NFL source,” Wilson posted on X on July 20. “Nothing imminent as far as a signing, but both had good workouts. Whitehead, who also worked out for #Colts has full medical clearance after neck surgery recovery.”

Wilson’s reporting on Whitehead aligns with what was already circulating.

That is encouraging if he indeed is given an opportunity with the Texans, who could stand to add more experience at safety.

How Turner, a former undrafted free agent out of Maryland and Pitt who turned 29 in January, fits into the Texans’ plans, remains unclear. Not only is the Texans’ wide receiver room deep, but Turner’s production has left plenty to be desired.

Nevertheless, Turner could get a tremendous opportunity with the Texans.

DJ Turner Vowed to be ‘Versatile Playmaker’

Turner entered the league brimming with the kind of confidence that, if he sticks, would play well in the Texans’ wide receiver room.

“I can control what I can control. I’ve always had to prove a lot of people wrong,” Turner said, per Press Box’s Jamie DeJong in March 2021. “The team that drafts me will get a versatile playmaker. I feel like I can fit in a lot of different systems in a lot of different ways. I feel like I can be on the outside and the slot, or I can contribute in the backfield as well. Of course, I’m a dangerous return man, too.”

Turner did not get selected and has had difficulty gaining any traction ever since.

He has 16 receptions for 168 yards and 1 touchdown in his career, with most coming during thee 2024 season, when he recorded a 16-158-1 line while starting six of 12 games. The 5-foot-9 veteran also has nine carries for 59 yards and a touchdown in his career.

He has started just those six contests in 32 total appearances. Turner has not offered much in the return game, either.

DJ Turner Would See a Familiar Face Amid Training Camp Battle

If signed, Turner would join 2026 free agency signing and tight end Foster Moreau, his former teammate on the Raiders as a rookie during the 2022 season.

He would try to fall in somewhere in a group that includes two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins, and recent draft picks, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Lewis Bond, Tank Dell–when he is fully cleared–and Xavier Hutchinson.

That says nothing of the plethora of other less prominent players fighting for a roster spot.

Turner’s journey may not end with a deal to join the Texans, but his addition would add to the intrigue of their upcoming training camp.