Indianapolis Colts: 5 Players To Watch During Week 1 Clash vs. Baltimore Ravens

Heading into their Week 1 matchup, the Indianapolis Colts have all hands on deck; nobody has been ruled out.

Looking at Shane Steichen’s squad, five key players will have a massive impact on the Colts’ outcome this Sunday.

5 Colts To Watch vs. Ravens During Week 1 Clash

The Ravens are favored to win on the road this weekend, but the Colts have a handful of weapons in their back pocket.

Ultimately, the game comes down to quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Alec Pierce, cornerback Sauce Gardner and tight end Tyler Warren.

QB Daniel Jones

The primary question surrounding Jones is his health. After tearing his Achilles toward the end of his 2025 campaign, Indianapolis has every right to be concerned about their starter.

Before his injury, he had completed 261 of 384 passes at 68.0% for 3,101 passing yards. He threw 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Jones rushed 45 times for 164 yards and five touchdowns.

“I’m definitely excited to be out there and grateful for all the people who’ve helped me get to this point and be ready to play Week 1 this season,” said Jones, per Abby Halpin of Colts.com. “I think when you get to that point, it’s about the game. You want to be as focused as you can be on what you need to do to play at a high level.”

Jones endured a long recovery period, and his performance on Sunday will provide a better idea of where his health stands.

RB Jonathan Taylor

Last season, Taylor led the NFL in total touchdowns (20), 18 of which came on the ground. By the end of his campaign, he had rushed for 1,585 yards on 323 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

He is undoubtedly one of the Colts’ greatest strengths heading into their season opener, but getting him going will be key.

Baltimore will keep a close eye on the 5-foot-10, 226-pound running back, as he holds a ton of power in his hands,

WR Alec Pierce

Pierce has been limited due to a heel injury, but fans can expect to see him on the field for the Colts-Ravens game.

As Steichen stated, per JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com, “He’s looking fresh. He’s looking good.”

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound wide receiver plays a critical role for Indianapolis. Before he started garnering attention, he was widely considered an underrated player.

In 2025, he logged 47 receptions for 1,003 yards, averaging 21.3 yards per reception. He posted six touchdowns in 15 games.

CB Sauce Gardner

Gardner will be going head-to-head against the Ravens’ Zay Flowers. As a two-time Pro Bowler, Flowers is expected to put up a fight, and all eyes will be on Gardner to see how he navigates this matchup.

During his latest campaign, Gardner registered 36 total tackles —28 solo and eight assists — with nine pass breakups through 11 games.

He’s a reliable cornerback, but he still has more to prove. Throughout his career, he’s posted only three interceptions, with his last one happening in 2024.

Projections look promising for Gardner this year, and his Week 1 performance will set the tone for the remainder of his season.

TE Tyler Warren

Now, Warren isn’t a primary headliner for the Colts, but he is developing into a crucial player for Steichen’s squad.

Last year, he led all rookies with 76 receptions. NFL.com ranked him ninth among the Top 25 Rookies of 2025.

He was the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 draft, selected out of Penn State University. He’s a strong addition for the Colts, but this year in particular will be important in carving out a name for himself.

Colts Looking To Clinch Week 1 Victory Over Ravens

In the NFL’s Week 1 Power Rankings, the Colts claim slot No. 20, having dropped one spot.

The Ravens are ranked sixth in the league and showed no movement.

Most of the concerns about Indianapolis this season are injury-related. Considering the latest injury report, the team is on the right track.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts have one opportunity to start their 2026 campaign on the right foot.