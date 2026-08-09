Colts Add 1-Touchdown Weapon, Part Ways with Standout UDFA

The Indianapolis Colts‘ wide receiver room is currently dealing with multiple injuries ahead of the 2026 preseason.

Alec Pierce, who signed a four-year, $116 million deal in the offseason, is recovering from ankle surgery and has yet to take part in training camp.

Joining Pierce on the injury list is fourth-year Josh Downs, who has suffered a groin injury and hasn’t practiced for the AFC South team in the last couple of practices.

Laquon Treadwell, who is entering his 11th season in the league, is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Needing help in the receiving core, Indy brought in a former member of the 2023 group to the current squad.

Colts Bring Experience to the Team

The Indianapolis Colts have announced they signed wide receiver DJ Montgomery, who was on the 2023 roster, hauling in 3 receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Bringing back Montgomery is a huge plus for the Colts, as the WR knows head coach Shane Steichen and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter’s scheme.

Montgomery spent the last three seasons on Indy’s practice squad, making him a top option among free agents who will need time to adapt to the offense.

In his career, Montgomery has recorded six catches for 92 yards, with his only TD coming with the Colts. Outside of offense, the WR has also been used in special teams.

To make room for DJ, the Colts parted ways with Liam Clifford, who just signed over a week ago after being a standout in the team’s rookie minicamp.

Indianapolis’ lack of depth at wide receiver could make it easier for DJ Montgomery to get a true opportunity with the Colts, but he would sit behind Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for now.

Colts Get Important Josh Downs Update

While multiple members of the wide receiver room are dealing with injuries, the Indianapolis Colts did catch a break with the latest update.

According to Shane Steichen, Downs’ groin injury is “not serious” and revealed that the wide receiver could return on Tuesday before the team has joint practice sessions with the Atlanta Falcons.

This comes as a relief to the Colts’ offense as they won’t have to worry, at least for now, about losing more players at the spot long-term.

Downs was already set to see an increased role in the 2026 season with the departure of Michael Pittman Jr., who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But with Alec Pierce not a participant with the Colts in training camp yet, Downs could see an even larger percentage of targets next season.

The wide receiver is also in a contract year and if he were to miss a portion of the season due to injury, he could lose a notable portion of his next contract.

Spotrac currently projects the weapon to receive a four-year, $65 million contract in the next free agency. But if injuries persist or the WR has a down season, Josh Downs could miss out on a significant payday.