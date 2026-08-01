Colts Add Former Undrafted Free Agent National Champion After Workout

After hosting multiple players for a workout, the Indianapolis Colts signed wide receiver Liam Clifford to the roster.

With training camp happening, Indy looks to continue improving the roster ahead of the 2026 season.

Initially just signing one player on a workout, the Colts have signed another member of the workout group from earlier this week.

Colts Add Running Back to Roster

The Indianapolis Colts hosted two running backs earlier this week during the 2026 training camp: Roydell Williams and Jermar Jefferson. Now, one of them has won their way onto the Colts’ roster during camp.

According to Bleacher Report insider James Palmer, the Colts have signed Williams to the squad. The terms of the agreement have yet to be revealed.

Williams played six seasons of collegiate football, four with Alabama and two at Florida State. The new Colts RB logged 1,264 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns while hauling in 28 receptions for 218 yards and 2 touchdown catches in his collegiate tenure.

The new big challenge for Roydell Williams after signing a contract with the Colts is making the 53-man roster (or practice squad) for the 2026 season.

As noted, he can be used in both the run and pass games, giving head coach Shane Steichen and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter some versatility in the offense.

If not on offense, Williams has also had some snaps as a kick returner during his final season with the Roll Tide, returning two kicks for 51 yards.

With almost the entirety of training camp left, Roydell Williams has plenty of time to impress the coaching staff and earn a spot on the Colts despite being an undrafted free agent.

Williams is currently at the end of the depth chart in the running back room, but if he could impress during the first few days of his first official NFL training camp, he could sneak his way onto the 53-man roster.

Colts Workout Another Offensive Weapon

Despite signing Roydell Williams to the offense, the Indianapolis Colts brought in another running back for a workout.

According to Arye Pulli, the Colts brought in former Seattle Seahawks RB Kenny McIntosh for a workout.

McIntosh ran for 172 yards on 31 attempts and had 3 receptions for 22 yards on the Super Bowl-winning team last season — he also had some snaps on special teams.

While McIntosh didn’t leave Indianapolis with a contract, he could wait a day or some before getting offered. Williams left his workout without a deal, but was signed the next day.

If this does sign with the Colts, it could pose a threat to Roydell’s time with the AFC South team. Compared to McIntosh, Williams doesn’t have experience in the National Football League, which could cause him to lose his spot on the roster.

As of now, Roydell Williams remains a member of the Indianapolis Colts. And if he has a strong training camp, he could be a rotational depth piece in the 2026 season.