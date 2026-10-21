Colts QB Anthony Richardson Shares Honest Thoughts on Chris Ballard

The Indianapolis Colts made a big move to start the week by moving on from longtime GM Chris Ballard. This means new leadership will step in to try and improve upon the team’s recent stretch of mediocrity.

So where does that leave Anthony Richardson?

It’s easy to forget that Richardson is still on the Colts at times. He has not made a start since 2024 and has been pushed into the background in favor of Daniel Jones. That was not what Ballard had in mind when he drafted Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in 2023.

The team declined the quarterback’s fifth-year option, meaning he is a free agent after the season. The man who drafted him is now gone, and Richardson reflected on Ballard in recent comments to the media.

Anthony Richardson Comments on Former Colts GM

The Athletic’s James Boyd shared a post on X with some comments from Richardson.

“I always appreciate any support I get,” Richardson began, “especially from a guy like that. His position that he had on this team, he believed in me enough to have me here. I’m forever grateful for that. I’m trying to do my part and not make him feel like he made the wrong decision with me being here.”

He also went on to add he’s focusing on getting better every week and staying ready for his next opportunity.

Ballard decided to hold onto Richardson this year instead of trading him away. That may have been to avoid trading away such a high pick and admit a failed move, or perhaps the GM still believed in his former top pick.

Whatever the reason, it’s clear the two individuals have plenty of respect for each other even though a successful pairing did not pan out.

Anthony Richardson’s Future Remains in Question

Ballard being let go seems to signal major change for the Colts. The only way to avoid that would probably be to nearly win out and/or make a deep postseason run. Great success seems unlikely following Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

One decision that must be made it what to do with Richardson. A trade seems to make the most sense if he is not in the team’s future plans. Yet ownership may want to see what he can do after sitting and learning behind Jones.

Giving him a few starts this season do get him on the field, but the overall situation with the franchise may make a true evaluation a tough task. The fact he is the backup seems to tell the story clearly as well.

The days and weeks leading up to the November 10 trade deadline will show Colts fans just how much the team plans to rebuild or not in the post-Ballard era.