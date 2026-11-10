Colts Expected To Receive Calls From Giants Tuesday: Report

The Indianapolis Colts might have another difficult conversation coming before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Jonathan Taylor has remained at the center of speculation, and teams hoping to upgrade their backfields have one final opportunity to convince Indianapolis to make a move. One potential suitor appears unlikely to let the deadline pass without checking in.

During Tuesday’s appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, NFL insider Adam Schefter identified the New York Giants as a team expected to inquire about the Colts’ star running back.

“[The Colts] have a running back that a lot of people believe multiple teams, including the New York Giants, will call about today,” Schefter said.

That doesn’t mean Taylor should start packing. However, it suggests Indianapolis could face renewed pressure to establish whether its asking price is negotiable as interested teams make their final pushes.

The Colts can listen without accepting an offer. The bigger question is whether a team presents enough compensation to make keeping Taylor a tougher decision.

Colts Could Have Multiple Teams Calling About Jonathan Taylor

Schefter’s mention of the Giants gives Indianapolis a specific potential trade partner to monitor Tuesday. His reference to multiple teams also matters because competing interest could help the Colts protect their asking price.

New York’s interest didn’t emerge out of nowhere. NFL.com previously reported that the Giants were among several teams that had shown interest in Taylor, alongside the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

That report also indicated Indianapolis would prefer to keep Taylor involved in its rebuild despite being willing to discuss a trade.

That leaves the Colts weighing two very different benefits. Taylor gives their offense an established player to build around. Trading him could provide additional draft capital to address weaknesses elsewhere.

Indianapolis has already moved significant veterans, including guard Quenton Nelson and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner. Those departures make questions about Taylor’s future understandable, even if the front office evaluates each potential deal separately.

For the Giants, making a call would offer a chance to determine whether Indianapolis’ position has changed. Previous interest doesn’t guarantee the sides will agree on compensation.

Indianapolis Faces Final Decision On Jonathan Taylor’s Future

The deadline gives both teams a reason to revisit discussions. Indianapolis must decide what return justifies losing Taylor, while New York must determine how much it would sacrifice to acquire him.

Neither side has to abandon its position simply because time is running out. Still, the possibility of other callers could complicate the Giants’ approach if they seriously want the running back.

Schefter’s update puts the Colts back on watch Tuesday. Expected calls represent another opportunity for a deal. However, Indianapolis must receive an offer it considers worthwhile before Taylor’s situation becomes an actual departure.