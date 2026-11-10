Colts Trade Deadline Tracker: Live Rumors, News, Updates on Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, More Deals

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a couple of trades in the lead-up to NFL trade deadline day.

It wouldn’t be a shock if the Colts make at least a couple more on Tuesday before the deadline. Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Grover Stewart, Keenan Allen and Spencer Shrader have all been in rumors. It would make sense at least for some of the non-Taylor candidates to be moved, as they’re all in the final year of their contracts.

Taylor is the big fish, and given that the Colts have waited this long, it wouldn’t be a shock for them to wait all the way until the deadline. It really feels like they could go either way with their superstar RB.

Here on this page, we’ll be keeping track of the rumors and news as it all happens.

Colts Live Rumors, News, Updates at Trade Deadline

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7:50 a.m.: Signs point to a Jonathan Taylor trade. Read more here.

7:42 a.m.: The Colts have only one path forward with Josh Downs and Grover Stewart. Read more about it here.

7:25 a.m.: Read more here about how Riley Leonard could factor into the trade deadline.

7 a.m.: A report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicates that the Vikings are looking into Daniel Jones — coming off a poor Monday night performance from Carson Wentz, who may have also gotten injured.

6:55 a.m.: Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported earlier in the week that Jonathan Taylor will definitely be moved by the deadline to the highest bidder, rather than Indy hanging on. That’s the biggest story to watch today.

6:35 a.m.: The one other big narrative in the AFC South on Tuesday: Will the Jaguars trade Brian Thomas Jr.?

6:30 a.m.: The NFL world is just waking up on trade deadline day. The Colts have a lot of possibilities in play. The football world is just waiting to see if Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs get traded. There are less than 12 hours until the final answers to the test will be in. Buckle up.

6 a.m.: The Colts enter trade deadline day having already completed a pair of trades two weeks ago. They dealt DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers and Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks. At the time, it felt like the flood might start then, but they’ve waited to make any more deals until the final day.

Colts Completed Trades

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The Colts traded All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

The Colts traded star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

When is the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline?

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The deadline buzzer sounds at 4 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. Central.