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Colts Trade Deadline Tracker: Live Rumors, News, Updates on Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, More Deals

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 26: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after his team's 38-14 victory against the Tennessee Titans in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a couple of trades in the lead-up to NFL trade deadline day.

It wouldn’t be a shock if the Colts make at least a couple more on Tuesday before the deadline. Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Grover Stewart, Keenan Allen and Spencer Shrader have all been in rumors. It would make sense at least for some of the non-Taylor candidates to be moved, as they’re all in the final year of their contracts.

Taylor is the big fish, and given that the Colts have waited this long, it wouldn’t be a shock for them to wait all the way until the deadline. It really feels like they could go either way with their superstar RB.

Here on this page, we’ll be keeping track of the rumors and news as it all happens.

Colts Live Rumors, News, Updates at Trade Deadline

Refresh for the latest. All times ET.

7:50 a.m.: Signs point to a Jonathan Taylor trade. Read more here.

7:42 a.m.: The Colts have only one path forward with Josh Downs and Grover Stewart. Read more about it here.

7:25 a.m.: Read more here about how Riley Leonard could factor into the trade deadline.

7 a.m.: A report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicates that the Vikings are looking into Daniel Jones — coming off a poor Monday night performance from Carson Wentz, who may have also gotten injured.

6:55 a.m.: Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported earlier in the week that Jonathan Taylor will definitely be moved by the deadline to the highest bidder, rather than Indy hanging on. That’s the biggest story to watch today.

6:35 a.m.: The one other big narrative in the AFC South on Tuesday: Will the Jaguars trade Brian Thomas Jr.?

6:30 a.m.: The NFL world is just waking up on trade deadline day. The Colts have a lot of possibilities in play. The football world is just waiting to see if Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs get traded. There are less than 12 hours until the final answers to the test will be in. Buckle up.

6 a.m.: The Colts enter trade deadline day having already completed a pair of trades two weeks ago. They dealt DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers and Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks. At the time, it felt like the flood might start then, but they’ve waited to make any more deals until the final day.

Colts Completed Trades

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Refresh for the latest.

  • The Colts traded All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.
  • The Colts traded star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

When is the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline?

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The deadline buzzer sounds at 4 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. Central.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Colts Trade Deadline Tracker: Live Rumors, News, Updates on Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, More Deals

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