Colts QB Drama Escalates as GM Intends to Keep Anthony Richardson Despite Active Trade Demand

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard employs a quarterback that he does not want. Yet, he doesn’t seem desperate to offload Anthony Richardson. Earlier this year, the former first-round draft pick requested a trade. However, how many teams would offer anything of consequence for a player with just 15 starts over his first three seasons?

Not to mention, he completed 50.6% percent of his passes, featuring an 11:13 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The general manager confirmed on Tuesday that he intends to keep Richardson, along with presumptive starter Daniel Jones and backup Riley Leonard.

#Colts general manager Chris Ballard said the intention is to keep all three quarterbacks: Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson, and Riley Leonard. Ballard on if Richardson’s trade request is still on the table: “It is, but… we’re not just giving him away.” pic.twitter.com/KJNeDxTOx9 — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) July 28, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Three Quarterbacks Challenge Roster Depth

If Ballard sticks to his statement that the Colts will keep all three quarterbacks on the active roster, on the outside, it looks smart, but it could affect the rest of the roster. Three quarterbacks mean that an extra wideout, offensive or defensive lineman, and defensive back will see one of the members of their depth chart suffer. Football is an exercise in attrition.

As a result, injuries take their toll, thinning out formerly strong areas of the team. Perhaps no position sees a quicker effect than along the defensive front. Most coordinators prefer to shuttle players in and out rather than fatiguing them with multiple series. Similarly, Richardson did not retract his trade request, choosing to dig in and not waver.

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Richardson’s Dwindling Trade Value

Much like a new car, Richardson’s trade value diminished soon after his introduction. Originally the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft, Richardson held the hopes of the Colts on his shoulders. The next eight picks featured Devon Witherspoon, Jalen Carter, Bijan Robinson, and Jahmy Gibbs. Witherspoon and Carter led their teams to Super Bowls, while Robinson and Gibbs are considered two of the best running backs in football. Meanwhile, Richardson compiled an 8-7 record.

In football, just like every other sport, the best ability is availability. That trait continues to elude the former Florida Gator, although injuries are usually faultless. Season-ending AC joint surgery ended his rookie campaign. Last year, an orbital bone fracture and subsequent injury limited Richardson to only two games. For a potential suitor, why send draft capital to the Colts for a quarterback that you cannot rely upon to play an entire season? Under these circumstances, teams are not going to send anything higher than a third-round pick.

My burning question regarding the #Colts: Where is Anthony Richardson in his development/progression this offseason? Check out the rest of our burning questions for the AFC South here: https://t.co/l90zhnBUJX pic.twitter.com/UQ8LeKgunJ — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) July 9, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

The Bjoern Werner Case Study

A decade earlier, the Colts used the 24th overall pick in the 2013 draft on another prospect from a Florida school who tested well. Werner demonstrated size, speed, and potential. Much like Richardson, who starred at the University of Florida. His fate could provide a harbinger of what happens to Richardson. The franchise declined Werner’s fifth-year option, who left the league after three seasons.

Granted, Richardson will enjoy a far longer career because athletic quarterbacks with his measureables are a commodity, and edge rushers with basically one move are not. If the Colts think that Richardson can be the future, they will keep him. However, will the new management, which has stated a lack of patience, wait for the metaphorical light to turn on for J. Richardson?

.

.