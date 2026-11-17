The Indianapolis Colts have undergone significant roster changes in recent weeks, parting ways with several established veterans as the organization looks toward the future.

The moves have only added to what was already a difficult season for Colts fans.

After the Colts scraped out a win against the lowly Dolphins this past Sunday, one of Indianapolis’ young players is beginning to give the team reason for optimism.

Rookie linebacker CJ Allen has emerged as a bright spot for the Colts, delivering a strong performance in Sunday’s 24-22 victory over the Miami Dolphins before earning another promotion on the team’s depth chart.

The development represents a remarkable turnaround for the 2026 second-round pick, who struggled to earn consistent playing time earlier in the season.

With veterans such as DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson having been traded, Allen’s growing role offers a glimpse of what Indianapolis hopes to build moving forward.

CJ Allen Delivers Breakout Performance Against Dolphins

Allen was instrumental in helping Indianapolis snap its five-game losing streak against Miami on November 15.

According to the Colts’ official postgame report, the former Georgia standout finished with nine tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

His biggest contribution came late in the fourth quarter with Indianapolis protecting a two-point lead.

Facing third-and-nine, Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord was sacked by Allen for an eight-yard loss, knocking Miami out of position to attempt a potential go-ahead field goal.

The Dolphins failed to convert on fourth down, allowing the Colts to secure their first victory since September.

Allen’s performance was another sign of his rapid development after an underwhelming start to his rookie campaign.

Selected 53rd overall in April’s NFL Draft, Allen didn’t play a defensive snap in Indianapolis’ season opener. Injuries and competition for playing time complicated his transition to the NFL.

However, his opportunities have expanded considerably over the past several weeks.

After recording 10 tackles in each of his first two career starts, Allen has established himself as a legitimate contributor in Lou Anarumo’s defense.

Allen is now listed as the No. 1 middle linebacker following Akeem Davis-Gaither’s placement on injured reserve.

Colts Rookie Offers Hope Following Major Roster Changes

Allen’s emergence comes during a turbulent period for the Indianapolis organization.

The Colts traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers and offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks on October 27. Wide receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs were subsequently dealt ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

Those departures have created uncertainty about the franchise’s immediate future, but they’ve also increased the importance of developing young talent.

With the Jaguars pacing the AFC South, the Colts are potentially already looking ahead to next season. Allowing young players like Allen to play and grow could be very meaningful for the future.

For his part, Allen is already earning considerable trust from Indianapolis’ coaching staff.

Anarumo recently confirmed that the rookie will continue wearing the green-dot helmet and communicating defensive play calls for the remainder of the season.

The defensive coordinator has also been impressed by Allen’s leadership, particularly following the departure of longtime defensive captain Buckner.

“As we’re taking the field as the game’s going on, he’s leading the charge, you know, of getting the guys hyped up,” Anarumo said, according to the Colts’ November 11 report.

While this season is far from what Colts fans were hoping for to this point, Allen provides a spark of hope for the team going forward.