Colts Trade Franchise Star Quenton Nelson to Seahawks in Blockbuster Deal

The Indianapolis Colts are making a franchise-altering move ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Indianapolis has agreed to trade eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks, according to a breaking report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday, October 27.

The Seahawks will send a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Colts for Nelson.

The stunning decision ends Nelson’s tenure with the only NFL organization he has ever known, sending one of the Colts’ most accomplished players to an NFC contender.

Nelson is playing on an expiring contract, and Indianapolis has decided to recover draft capital rather than risk losing him in free agency following the season.

For a franchise already dealing with the fallout from general manager Chris Ballard’s recent firing, Nelson’s departure represents another enormous change.

Colts Agree to Trade Quenton Nelson to Seahawks

Schefter reported Tuesday that Indianapolis has reached an agreement to send Nelson to Seattle.

“Trade: Colts have agreed to send eight-time Pro-Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks,” Schefter wrote on X, citing himself and Rapoport.

The ESPN insider explained that Nelson’s contract situation played a major role in Indianapolis’ decision.

Nelson, 30, has spent his entire NFL career with the Colts after Indianapolis selected him with the sixth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He quickly established himself as one of the premier interior offensive linemen in football, earning Pro Bowl honors in each of his first eight seasons.

The former Notre Dame standout has also earned six All-Pro selections, including second-team recognition following the 2025 campaign.

His departure will leave an enormous hole in Indianapolis’ offensive line, which has benefited from Nelson’s physicality, consistency, and leadership for nearly a decade.

The move is especially striking considering Nelson’s comments about his future just last week.

Speaking to reporters after Ballard’s firing, Nelson emphasized his affection for Indianapolis and the organization.

“I love it here, I met my wife here, I really appreciate and love this organization,” Nelson said.

In the NFL, things can change on a dime. After losing to the Vikings this past Sunday and falling to 2-5 on the season, the Colts are opting to part ways with one of their franchise icons.

For Seattle, they are acquiring a proven veteran who should immediately strengthen their offensive line, although they will also need to address his future contract situation if they hope to retain him beyond this season.

Quenton Nelson Trade Signals Major Changes for Colts

Nelson’s departure comes just eight days after Indianapolis fired general manager Chris Ballard following a disappointing start to the season.

The Colts have fallen to 2-5 after Sunday’s 16-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, making their prospects of competing for a playoff spot increasingly uncertain.

Indianapolis has also faced questions about its long-term direction after making aggressive moves to win in previous seasons.

Most notably, the Colts surrendered their 2026 and 2027 first-round draft picks, along with receiver Adonai Mitchell, to acquire cornerback Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets in November 2025.

That decision has left Indianapolis without its own first-round selection in the 2027 draft.

Consequently, recovering future draft capital has become an important consideration as the franchise evaluates its veteran players.

Heavy previously examined the possibility of trading Nelson after Ballard’s firing, highlighting his expiring contract and the Colts’ need to recover draft picks.

Whether this trade signals the early signs of a roster overhaul or not, it’s a major move that sees one of the most beloved players in franchise history heading out.

This is an emotional departure for Colts fans and signals the end of an era in Indianapolis.