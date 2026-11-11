Colts’ Daniel Jones Gets Honest About His Future With Indianapolis

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has enough to worry about without trying to predict who will be making decisions for the organization in 2027. However, the changes around him have made that difficult to ignore. His latest comments suggest he understands how quickly his situation could change.

The Colts have already moved on from general manager Chris Ballard. The team also traded Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs, among several other moves. Those decisions leave players wondering how they fit into whatever comes next.

For Jones, that uncertainty comes with another responsibility. He has to lead a locker room while facing questions about his own place in it.

Jones Acknowledges Thoughts About His Future With Indianapolis

Asked about his future, Jones acknowledged that players cannot completely shut out those thoughts. In comments shared by The Athletic’s James Boyd, he addressed the personal side of an unsettled situation.

“I think it definitely crosses your mind, right? I think that’s pretty natural in most situations to think about your future,” Jones said.

That admission makes sense given what has happened with the Colts. A change at general manager creates questions throughout the roster. For a quarterback, the arrival of a new decision-maker can carry particular significance.

Whoever takes over will have their own assessment of Jones. His relationship with head coach Shane Steichen matters, but the next general manager will help determine the team’s direction. Additionally, Steichen may be gone, too.

Jones, meanwhile, has games to prepare for with the Colts. Spending each week wondering about offseason decisions would do little to help him keep his job.

“I think you’ve got to do as much as you can, you gotta focus on being here and playing well. You know, there’s too much going on. If you get caught up in a lot of that stuff it affects your play, it affects how you interact with the guys, affects how you lead. So, you try to stay away from that as much as possible.”

His answer went beyond the usual reminder about controlling what he can control. Jones specifically mentioned how uncertainty can affect his interactions with teammates.

That is an important distinction for the quarterback. Colts teammates look to him for direction, especially when the team faces difficult circumstances. If he becomes consumed by his own future, that could make an already challenging season even harder.

There is also a practical reason to keep his attention on the field. Every remaining start gives Jones another opportunity to influence how Indianapolis evaluates him.

He cannot select the Colts’ next general manager. He can give that person better reasons to keep him.

Colts’ Remaining Games Carry Weight For Jones

The Colts trade of Downs adds another challenge. Jones must continue operating the offense without a familiar receiving option while trying to improve his own standing.

Indianapolis will eventually have to decide whether he fits its next chapter. Until then, Jones has to balance his personal uncertainty with the expectations of his position.

His comments offered no prediction about how that decision will unfold. They did show that he recognizes the stakes. For now, playing better remains his strongest argument for staying with the Colts beyond this season.