Colts Daniel Jones Opens Up About $8.32 Million Pro Bowl Addition

After dealing with multiple injuries on offense, the Indianapolis Colts went out and added one of the best remaining free agents to bolster the squad.

The Colts signed former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen to a one-year, $8.32 million deal, while Alec Pierce is recovering from ankle surgery. Allen will reunite with Shane Steichen, who was his offensive coordinator in the 2019 and 2020 seasons when they were both with the Chargers.

Daniel Jones will have a new tool in his arsenal as he enters his second season with the AFC South team.

When speaking to reporters at training camp, the quarterback opened up about his thoughts on Indianapolis adding Keenan Allen.

Daniel Jones Excited to Have Keenan Allen

With Michael Pittman Jr. now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and with Alec Pierce sidelined as he recovers from his ankle surgery, the Indianapolis Colts needed to add another target for Daniel Jones.

Incomes six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, who already has some familiarity with the offense and will need a slight refresher before being a full go in practice.

When speaking to the media at training camp, one reporter asked Daniel Jones what it was like having Allen as a member of the Colts. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s great. I’m excited to add Keenan to the group. We got a lot of really good playmakers in that room, guys who can do different things and bring different skill sets. It’ll be great to add him. Obviously, a guy who’s played at the top of the league for a really long time now brings a ton of experience and knows how to get open.”

“I know he’s got familiarity with this [offensive] scheme and with being with Shane [Steichen] in the past. So, really looking forward to get going with him.”

The wide receiver had one of his better seasons under Steichen, in which he also earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2019. Allen logged 104 receptions (third-highest in his career) for 1,199 yards (second-most) and for 6 touchdowns.

The newest Indianapolis Colt credited his new head coach as a major reason why he joined the team, calling Steichen “his guy.” Reunited, Indy’s offense could light up early in the season.

In the 2025 season with the Chargers, Keenan Allen hauled in 81 receptions for 777 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Allen Could Have Large Role with Indianapolis

Alec Pierce is recovering from an ankle surgery he had in the offseason, slower than originally anticipated. The wide receiver, who signed a four-year, $116 million deal in the offseason, is set to miss the entirety of preseason and likely training camp.

Tyler Warren, who had a standout rookie season, is currently sidelined due to a groin injury. While his injury is short-term, if aggravated, it could cost the Colts a major piece in the pass game.

Keenan Allen enters the receiving room as the most experienced and, on paper, the best target, who had almost the entirety of the offseason to recover from 2025.

If Indy continues to suffer injuries to the offseason ahead of Week 1, Allen may be the go-to target for Daniel Jones.