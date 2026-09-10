Colts Discarded Starter Immediately Signs With AFC South Rival

The Indianapolis Colts probably didn’t anticipate that the proven defensive back starter they just cut would sign with an AFC South rival.

But that’s what happened.

The Colts cut Jaylon Jones earlier this week.

The Tennessee Titans signed him on Thursday, and not just to their practice squad — Jones goes straight onto their 53-man roster as they cut another cornerback, Melvin Smith Jr.

The @Titans have signed CB Jaylon Jones to the team’s 53-man roster. The Titans have waived CB Melvin Smith Jr. from the active roster. READ https://t.co/fh0EFk38Dj pic.twitter.com/yDQuHvC1WB — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 10, 2026

The Colts’ roster moves earlier this week were a three-pronged situation.

“The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Luke Tenuta to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived cornerback Jaylon Jones,” the Colts wrote in a press release. “The team also signed tight end Kenny Fletcher Jr. to the practice squad.”

Signing Tenuta was about adding depth where there wasn’t any at the offensive tackle spots.

Signing Mitchell brought aboard a potentially versatile youngster.

Jones was deemed surplus to proceedings in the cornerback room.

Why Did Colts Cut Jaylon Jones?

The Colts seem to have waived Jones because they no longer needed him the way they once did.

The mid-season trade for Sauce Gardner in 2025 started the push toward improving the Indy cornerback room.

They’ve also picked up the veteran Charvarius Ward to start opposite Gardner.

They’ve got a promising slot corner, Justin Walley, and other depth cornerbacks like Johnathan Edwards and Kapena Gushiken.

Jones was no longer crucial in Indianapolis.

What Jaylon Jones Brings to Titans

Jones was the No. 221 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a seventh-rounder out of Texas A&M.

He started 10 games in his rookie season, and then in 2024, he started all 17 games. In his second Colts campaign, Jones snatched two interceptions, defensed 12 passes, forced a fumble and made 100 tackles.

In 2025, Jones started two of the 10 games he appeared in and defensed four passes while making 18 tackles.

He’s a physical 6-foot-2 cornerback who is more of a tackler than a cover guy. Tennessee was more in need of depth.

The Titans are expected to start Cor’Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor at boundary cornerback spots. Micah Robinson is also a backup on the outside, while Marcus Harris should play in the slot.

Tennessee do have two cornerbacks on injured reserve: Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson. That increased the need for another corner.

The Titans clearly felt that the experience of Jones at the NFL level, where he has started 29 games, would be more important to their roster than the relative inexperience of the cut Melvin Smith Jr.