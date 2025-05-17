Colts’ Dynamic Playmaker Lands New 4-Year Deal That Could Age Well

The Indianapolis Colts have officially signed one of their most exciting draft picks, locking in a rookie deal thatt that could prove to be one of the more valuable deals of the 2025 class.

DJ Giddens, fifth-round selection (No. 151 overall) out of Kansas State, has signed a four-year, $4.624 million contract. The deal includes a $424,000 signing bonus, which is prorated into the team’s annual salary cap over the course of the agreement, per Over The Cap.

In 2025, Giddens will carry a cap hit of $946,000, rising incrementally to $1.34 million by the end of the deal in 2028. His base salary begins at $840,000 and climbs to $1.235 million in the final year.

For a player with his collegiate resume and projected role, this is a low-risk, high-upside structure that fits perfectly for Indianapolis within the NFL’s rookie wage scale.

Rookie Has Legitimate Shot For Offensive Reps

Giddens doesn’t arrive to the Colts with the hype of a first-rounder, but his unique combination of production, versatility, and scheme fit makes him a quiet contender to become a long-term contributor—one whose contract could outdo expectations.

At KSU, he emerged as a highly productive ball carrier—posting over 2,500 rushing yards in two seasons. In 2024, he averaged an impressive 6.5 yards per carry, finishing sixth nationally in yards after contact and ranking in the top 20 in missed tackles forced.

He’s not just a between-the-tackles grinder—Giddens also contributed in the passing game, adding a versatile layer to an offense that severely lacked a consistent receiving threat out of the backfield last season.

While Jonathan Taylor remains the clear RB1 in Indianapolis, the Colts’ backfield depth took a step forward by adding Giddens— a strong candidate to seize the RB2 role early in his career.

Colts Secure Value In The Backfield

What sets this contract apart isn’t just the modest cost; it’s the potential return. Running backs on rookie deals are often among the league’s most efficient, and coveted cap pieces, especially when they contribute meaningfully without requiring a top-dollar salary.

If Giddens can stay healthy and carve out a reliable role, the Colts could get four years of solid production for less than the cost of many single-year veteran deals.

Analysts have noted that Giddens’ skill set already aligns well with Shane Steichen’s system. Though he lacks elite burst or breakaway speed, he makes up for it with solid vision, good footwork and the ability to follow blockers with discipline. Think of him less as a home-run hitter and more as a methodical chain-mover—one who thrives in second-and-manageable situations.

If the Colts’ young playmaker becomes a consistent contributor, the contract will age very well—especially when compared to veterans with similar roles earning two to three times as much annually. It’s the type of under-the-radar move that can quietly strengthen a roster without jumping off the board in the dry stages of the NFL offseason.