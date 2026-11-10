Colts Trade Josh Downs To Chiefs, What to Know About Return

The Indianapolis Colts spent the days leading into Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline weighing how much further their roster changes would go. After moving established veterans, the front office had several more decisions to make about players whose futures had become uncertain.

Josh Downs presented a particularly complicated case. His desire for a fresh start had become public, leaving Indianapolis to consider whether granting that request would bring back enough value to justify a deal.

Now, the uncertainty is over. The Colts have made another significant change to their offense, and Downs is getting an opportunity that could quickly put his frustrating stretch in Indianapolis behind him.

Colts Trade Josh Downs To Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts traded Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs for a package that includes a fourth-round draft pick, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“BREAKING: The Colts are trading WR Josh Downs to the Chiefs for a package that includes a 4th-round pick, per sources. A new weapon for Patrick Mahomes,” Schultz reported.

The deal also includes a seventh-rounder going back to the Chiefs, as well as an additionally fifth-rounder going to the Colts.

The complete compensation package will be important when evaluating Indianapolis’ return. However, the fourth-round selection gives the Colts another draft asset as they continue making changes under interim general manager Ed Dodds.

There had been an opportunity to secure that level of compensation before Tuesday. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter outlined what Indianapolis had available.

“The Colts have an offer of at least a fourth rounder for Josh Downs right now,” Schefter said. “I don’t know why they wouldn’t move him at this point in time.”

Indianapolis ultimately decided to move him, ending the possibility of keeping a dissatisfied receiver through the remainder of the season.

For Downs, the destination makes this especially interesting. He now gets to work with Patrick Mahomes in an offense led by Andy Reid, giving him an opportunity to establish himself with one of the league’s most accomplished quarterback-coach combinations.

That does not guarantee an immediate breakout. Downs will need to learn Kansas City’s offense, earn opportunities and develop timing with Mahomes while the season is already underway.

However, the Chiefs made this investment because they believe he can help. After waiting to learn whether Indianapolis would move him, Downs now has a different challenge. He has to make the most of the opportunity he requested.

Indianapolis Has To Make Josh Downs Trade Return Count

Trading Downs resolves an uncomfortable situation, but the Colts’ work is far from finished. Collecting draft capital only helps if Indianapolis turns those selections into players who improve the roster.

Moving a receiver drafted in 2023 also creates another opening for the coaching staff to address. The remaining pass-catchers will have opportunities to absorb his work. Meanwhile, the front office must consider whether additional help will be necessary this offseason.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, get a chance to benefit from a player Indianapolis was willing to move. Watching Downs contribute elsewhere could be frustrating for Colts fans, particularly if he quickly develops chemistry with Mahomes.

That possibility comes with the decision. Indianapolis chose the compensation package and the chance to reshape its roster. Downs gets his fresh start, and both sides now have something to prove.