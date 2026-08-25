Colts Offensive Coordinator “Excited” By $8.32 Pro Bowl Addition

Needing some help in the receiving room, the Indianapolis Colts went out and snagged one of the best remaining free agents.

Indy signed wide receiver Keenan Allen to a one-year, $8.32 million deal to reunite with Shane Steichen, who was his offensive coordinator for two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now in Indianapolis, Allen is getting reaccustomed to Steichen’s offensive scheme to prepare for Week 1 less than three weeks away.

Having spent some time in Indianapolis, a member of the Colts coaching staff praised the newest addition to the offense.

Colts OC Lauds Offensive Help

The Indianapolis Colts receiving room needed some bolstering due to injuries to Alec Pierce and the departure of Michael Pittman Jr.

Keenan Allen brings valuable Pro Bowl and veteran experience to the Colts, who ended the 2025 season on a seven-game losing streak, to fill in for the depleted room.

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter praised Allen when speaking to reporters, saying he is excited for the wide receiver.

“I’m excited. We’re excited to get Keenan in here,” Cooter said. “[It’s] been really fun to watch him play over the years. I’ve never been on a team with him or worked with him, [but I] know people that worked with him and all that good stuff.”

“He sure has made a ton of plays in his career… He’s filled up a bunch of good route tapes over the years getting open. Obviously, super smart guy, has a history with Shane… Just a great NFL player for a really long time. We’re excited to add that to our offense. We’re excited to add that to our offense. We think [adding him] could be beneficial for us.”

Allen last played for the Chargers, recording 81 receptions for 777 yards and 4 touchdowns. The wide receiver has logged 12,051 yards and 70 touchdown receptions in his career. He is also a six-time Pro Bowler.

With Alec Pierce’s exact timeline unknown, Keenan Allen brings Pro Bowl experience to the gameday field.

Indy Gets Positive Alec Pierce Update

Adding Keenan Allen was a contingency plan for the injuries to the receiving room, headlined by Alec Pierce.

Pierce is slowly recovering from ankle surgery he had during the offseason to repair a “lingering” issue from the 2025 season. It was reported that the wide receiver would return during camp and later revealed that the former second-round pick would miss the entirety of camp and miss out on the preseason.

Shane Steichen told reporters that Pierce could practice sometime this week, a major positive for the Colts’ offense.

The WR led the offense in receiving yards last season and was set to be the first target before his surgery. With the delay in his return to the squad, it appeared likely Indy was going to be without its top receiving threat.

But if the coaching staff and medical team prefer to keep it slow for Pierce, Keenan Allen could be a key target for the Colts to open up the season.