The Indianapolis Colts have another reason to celebrate following their 24-22 victory over the Miami Dolphins, as one of their young defensive standouts has received a major NFL honor.

Cornerback Justin Walley was officially named AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, November 18, following an impressive performance against Miami.

The second-year defensive back recorded five tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defended, a sack and a forced fumble, helping Indianapolis snap a five-game losing streak.

Walley also made NFL history during the performance, becoming the first cornerback since at least 1993 to record that combination of statistics in a single game.

The award represents another milestone for a player who missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL.

Justin Walley Earns AFC Defensive Player of the Week Honors

The Colts announced Walley’s recognition on Wednesday, highlighting his impact in Sunday’s victory over Miami.

His biggest play came on the opening snap of the third quarter.

Walley blitzed Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord, knocking the football loose on a strip-sack. Defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore recovered the fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

The defensive score helped Indianapolis establish a double-digit lead and ultimately proved crucial in a game decided by just two points.

However, Walley’s contributions extended well beyond the forced fumble.

The 23-year-old allowed just three receptions for 13 yards on six targets while helping limit Miami’s passing attack.

His performance was particularly impressive considering the additional responsibilities he faced during the game.

Walley began the contest playing slot cornerback before shifting outside after veteran Charvarius Ward Sr. suffered an injury in the second half.

This is a positive development for the Colts, who are looking to identify core young players to build around in the midst of a challenging season.

Walley became the first Colts player to receive AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors since Jaylon Jones earned the award in Week 3 of the 2024 season.

Walley’s Breakout Season Follows Devastating Rookie Injury

Walley’s emergence is especially encouraging considering the difficult start to his professional career.

Indianapolis selected the former Minnesota cornerback in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, using the 80th overall selection to bolster its secondary.

However, Walley suffered a torn ACL during a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens in August 2025, ending his rookie campaign before it began.

The injury was particularly disappointing because Walley had impressed the coaching staff during training camp.

Head coach Shane Steichen praised Walley’s early development following the injury, highlighting his coverage ability and impressive performances in practice.

After spending his rookie season recovering, Walley returned to compete for a significant role in Indianapolis’ secondary in 2026.

His performance against the Dolphins provides perhaps the clearest indication yet that the Colts’ patience has paid off.

After enduring five consecutive losses, the Colts finally returned to the win column against Miami, with their defense delivering several crucial plays.

Walley and the Colts now face another difficult challenge against the Houston Texans on Thursday, November 19.

It will be particularly interesting to see how Walley lines up against C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins and co., given that he will see the Texans twice a year.

For now, Walley looks to be a bright spot on a transitioning Colts roster. Hopefully he can keep stacking up strong performances.