PFF With Savagely Harsh Ranking Of Colts’ QB

The Indianapolis Colts are currently tied for the fourth longest playoff drought in the NFL. Alongside the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints, the Colts have not had a playoff berth since 2020. You would have to go back even further to find their last playoff win. coming in 2018 over division rival Houston Texans.

Without sugar coating it, the problem for the Colts has been quarterback play. Since 2020, their starters have been: Phillip Rivers, Matt Ryan, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson, and Joe Flacco. There have been even more guest appearances made due to injury or play, but the point stands, there has been a problem under center. This is reflected in the latest Pro Football Focus quarterback rankings, where Indy’s presumed starter Anthony Richardson landed 30th overall.

“Richardson could arguably be slotted in Tier 5, as he’s yet to complete a full, healthy season since entering the NFL,” PFF’s article read. ‘The concerns go beyond durability. His grading profile is poor, and he struggles to run an efficient offense, read defenses and deliver the ball accurately. In fact, his accuracy ranks among the worst in the league.”

PFF pulled no punches while writing about the young quarterback, who landed in the ‘low-end starters and not long-term options’ tier. The analytics company even went as far as to hypothesize that his job isn’t secure.

“With Daniel Jones waiting in the wings, Richardson faces an uphill battle and could be on a short leash if early-season improvement doesn’t materialize,” PFF concluded.

Players Above Richardson

The irony in the placing of the next name on PFF’s list seems almost too insulting to be coincidental. With Richardson coming in at 30th overall, the one name above him in ‘Tier 6’ ranking 29th overall is former teammate and current Cleveland Browns‘ signal caller, Joe Flacco.

“As much as some Browns fans are excited about Joe Flacco’s return, the reality is he’s a 40-year-old stopgap,” the ranking read. “He can still deliver competent play and keep the offense on schedule, but he’s clearly a short-term solution until Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel is ready to take over.”

The tier above Richardson and Flacco included some rather inoffensive players, like the Seattle Seahawks’ new highly paid piece, Sam Darnold, as well as the pair of newbies in the Big Apple, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. But the real head scratcher comes in tier four, where a player who is yet to play and NFL snap out paces Richardson.

“One of two rookie quarterbacks projected to start in Week 1, Ward will need plenty to fall into place as the Titans work through a still-flawed roster,” PFF wrote. “He delivered 31 big-time throws in 2024 and finished as the second-highest-graded passer among drafted quarterbacks. At minimum, he should offer an upgrade over Will Levis.”

Richardson Embracing The Battle

Some see the addition of Daniel Jones as a condemnation on the team’s opinion on Anthony Richardson, but Richardson sees this as a fresh start.

“Everybody can look at the situation differently. I would just like to say I’m blessed,” Richardson said at a press conference in April. “I still have an opportunity to be in the NFL, I still have an opportunity to go out there and compete and win the job for the team. So I’m just blessed. I’m excited to continue to work — it kind of feels like I just got drafted again. I’m just excited to be here.”

As far as competition goes, Richardson isn’t shying way from that either.

“Competition brings the best out of you,” Richardson said. “That’s just how life works, you just gotta compete and get better because somebody to the right, left or in front of you is trying to out-work you and be better than you. Competition, I love it.”