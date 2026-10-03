Colts Reveal Unfortunate Keenan Allen Injury News

The Indianapolis Colts are already dealing with several notable injuries on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Alec Pierce is on injured reserve, meaning others at the position need to step up.

Keenan Allen is one of those players expected to play a bigger role with Pierce out. ESPN’s Stephen Holder revealed unfortunate news for the Colts in that regard.

Keenan Allen Injury Update

Holder dropped a story Saturday morning revealing Allen will miss Sunday’s game in London with a groin injury. That leaves Daniel Jones without yet another reliable option in the passing game at a time when the Colts are looking to rebound from an 0-2 start.

This sets up Josh Downs as Jones’ No. 1 receiver against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Jonathan Taylor will also be relied upon to help carry the load on offense.

Allen had a slow start to the season with only seven receptions for 37 yards in the first two games of the season, both losses. He bounced back in Week 3 against the Houston Texans with six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in the 19-17 win.

His absence should also mean tight end Tyler Warren is poised for a big game in London.

Rough 2026 for Allen

The veteran Allen signed with the Colts this summer as a big-bodied receiver for Jones. Unfortunately, he was soon hit with several drunk driving charges before the season even began. Add in this injury and this is not how anyone expected his Colts tenure to begin.

Allen was listed as questionable in practice Friday, so Colts fans are hoping this is just a one-game absence. He is third on the team in targets and seemed to finally get back to his old ways in last Sunday’s win.

The veteran made a name for himself with the Chargers, in both San Diego and Los Angeles, and was a Pro Bowler as recently as the 2023 season. That also marks the last time he went over 1,000 receiving yards in a season. He has since been slowing with age, which may explain the current injury.

The Colts saw the 2025 season get derailed once Jones went out with a season-ending injury. The team can’t seem to have all its stars healthy at the same time and a loss Sunday would drop the team to 1-3 with a game at Pittsburgh on the schedule in Week 5. That comes with no extra rest after returning from abroad.

Continued losing could mean Colts ownership finally makes some personnel changes, just earlier than anyone had hoped in 2026.