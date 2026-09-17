Colts Rookie C.J. Allen Reveals Concerning Health Detail

The Indianapolis Colts drafted linebacker C.J. Allen in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The defender from the University of Georgia has plenty of upside. This is why it was shocking when he didn’t play a snap in Week 1. This has raised questions about his availability and readiness. On Wednesday, he spoke to the media and there were more concerns that came up.

Nathan Brown from the Indianapolis Star reported that the Colts linebacker admitted he isn’t fully healthy. For a rookie who dealt with a hamstring and calf problems in the summer, that’s a worrisome fact.

“I don’t think anybody that’s playing the game of football long enough, I don’t think you’re ever going to be 100%,” Allen said, per Brown. “But I’m definitely capable of going out there and being able to play football out there for my team, and that’s something I definitely look forward to.”

It’s good to hear that Allen believes he is ready to play. However, soft tissue injuries are no joke. On top of that, the defender admitted that he doesn’t feel 100%.

Colts’ Coaching Staff Wasn’t Too Detailed Regarding Allen

Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo spoke to the media earlier in the week. Per the reporting from Brown, the first-year player is still coming along. ““CJ came in hurt right away and was down for a while, so it just set him back some,” Anarumo said, noting he “was not displeased with anything of what CJ’s done so far” and that the rookie linebacker had been “progressing the way we want to.”” This provides another layer for fans to understand. The Colts want to get Allen up to speed. With that said, injuries have plagued his development. He is still working his way back from that in an attempt to be right in the middle of the Indianapolis defense. Colts’ Shane Steichen Adds An Interesting Point Of View At the end of the day, head coaches are the individuals making the big decisions. When Shane Steichen spoke on Wednesday, he implied something different from Anarumo. “I think everyone’s development process is different … and I think (Allen’s) still developing and learning as a young player,” Steichen said Wednesday, per the Indianapolis Star. “And we’re going to keep working him in practice, and then once his time’s ready, he’ll be ready to go.” This will be something to keep monitoring. Indianapolis had serious communication issues in Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens . Allen was taken in the second round to come in and play immediately. Now, the Colts are having issues assigning the green dot to someone on defense.

The man in the middle of Anarumo’s 4-3 defense is extremely important. It proved to be ineffective when a safety was wearing the green dot against Baltimore. It is expected that Akeem Davis-Gaither will be given the duties in Week 2, but Allen is the ideal candidate.

The rookie is a smart and polished defender. Currently, injury issues and an apparent lack of development are holding him back. The hope for the Colts is that he can get up to speed quickly and be out there sooner rather than later.