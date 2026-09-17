Colts Rookie C.J. Allen Reveals Concerning Health Detail

The Indianapolis Colts drafted linebacker C.J. Allen in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The defender from the University of Georgia has plenty of upside. This is why it was shocking when he didn’t play a snap in Week 1. This has raised questions about his availability and readiness. On Wednesday, he spoke to the media and there were more concerns that came up.
Nathan Brown from the Indianapolis Star reported that the Colts linebacker admitted he isn’t fully healthy. For a rookie who dealt with a hamstring and calf problems in the summer, that’s a worrisome fact.
“I don’t think anybody that’s playing the game of football long enough, I don’t think you’re ever going to be 100%,” Allen said, per Brown. “But I’m definitely capable of going out there and being able to play football out there for my team, and that’s something I definitely look forward to.”
It’s good to hear that Allen believes he is ready to play. However, soft tissue injuries are no joke. On top of that, the defender admitted that he doesn’t feel 100%.
Colts’ Coaching Staff Wasn’t Too Detailed Regarding Allen
Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo spoke to the media earlier in the week. Per the reporting from Brown, the first-year player is still coming along.
““CJ came in hurt right away and was down for a while, so it just set him back some,” Anarumo said, noting he “was not displeased with anything of what CJ’s done so far” and that the rookie linebacker had been “progressing the way we want to.””
Colts’ Shane Steichen Adds An Interesting Point Of View
At the end of the day, head coaches are the individuals making the big decisions. When Shane Steichen spoke on Wednesday, he implied something different from Anarumo.
“I think everyone’s development process is different … and I think (Allen’s) still developing and learning as a young player,” Steichen said Wednesday, per the Indianapolis Star. “And we’re going to keep working him in practice, and then once his time’s ready, he’ll be ready to go.”
Colts Rookie C.J. Allen Reveals Concerning Health Detail