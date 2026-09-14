Colts’ Reasoning For Not Playing Rookie C.J. Allen In Week 1 Revealed: Insider

There were not too many positive things to take out of the Indianapolis Colts‘ ugly Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. It is going to be a long season for the group if both sides of the ball play in the manner in which they did. The Ravens are expected to be one of the AFC’s best teams, but there are no excuses for the unfortunate outcome. A 41-23 loss to begin the year is exactly what Shane Steichen wanted to avoid. On top of that, questions are already being asked about rookie CJ Allen, a second-round pick who didn’t play a single snap.

Coming out of the University of Georgia, it was easy to get excited about the linebacker. The Colts had a big hole in the middle of the defense, so the expectation was that Allen would be making an immediate impact.

That didn’t happen. It was more than just a lack of his presence. He quite literally did not get on the field to play. Fans are now getting a little bit more information as to why.

Colts’ Decision To Sideline Allen Explained

The Indianapolis Star‘s Joel A. Erickson reported on Monday morning that the Colts just don’t trust Allen yet.

“The Colts defense did shoot itself in the collective football throughout the day,” Erickson wrote. “Forced to use a rotation at middle linebacker because rookie CJ Allen isn’t ready to play significant snaps in the middle, the Colts gave the green dot to free safety Camryn Bynum, and it sounds like there were issue setting the call ready throughout Sunday’s game.”

Simply put: the rookie defender has not adjusted well to the professional level. Despite the fact that he was a second-round investment for the Colts, his growth has not yet been to the team’s liking.

Akeem Davis-Gaither played in the middle of the 4-3 defense, and led the collective in tackles. Despite this, he was incapable of wearing the green dot. In the NFL, it typically is beneficial to have a linebacker — as opposed to a safety — calling out the signals. That reality proved to be true on Sunday in Indianapolis.

What happens next is up to Allen and the Colts. He had an entire offseason to get up to speed. However, it is easier said than done when transitioning. The good news is that Davis-Gaither performed relatively well. The bad news is that Camryn Bynum wearing the green dot caused some issues, according to the report from Erickson.

Colts Need DC Lou Anarumo To Get Allen Ready

Indianapolis has a bright defensive mind in Lou Anarumo. It is imperative that he is comfortable with whomever is receiving the signals on the field. The expectation was that Allen would be that individual after he was drafted. Using a second-round selection on someone signals hope and confidence. The Colts showed anything but that on Sunday.

Week 2 will bring its own challenges. The Kansas City Chiefs are no easy team to prepare for. Patrick Mahomes will make the defense look lost if things can’t get corrected. Additionally, Allen will hopefully inspire more confidence so he can get on the field.