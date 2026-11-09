Colts’ Shane Steichen Breaks Silence On Trade Plans

The Indianapolis Colts have already shown their players that past accomplishments won’t protect anyone from a change of scenery. However, with more names circulating ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, head coach Shane Steichen isn’t offering much reassurance to those wondering who could leave next.

Indianapolis enters the final stretch of trade discussions with questions that extend well beyond one player. The Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard and shipped out two respected veterans, leaving fans to wonder just how far ownership intends to take the roster changes.

Steichen had an opportunity Monday to address that uncertainty. His response offered little indication that he plans to publicly campaign for a particular outcome.

“I’m not gonna get into any speculation on anything right now. Those are organizational decisions,” Steichen told reporters, according to The Athletic‘s James Boyd.

That sounds like a coach leaving the final calls to the people overseeing the roster. Interim GM Ed Dodds and owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon appear positioned to determine how aggressive Indianapolis gets before the deadline.

However, Steichen’s comments don’t establish that he has no input. However, he also didn’t shut down the possibility of additional departures or suggest the Colts intend to keep their remaining core together.

Indianapolis Has Already Made Difficult Roster Decisions

Indianapolis moved on from defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and guard Quenton Nelson after dismissing Ballard. Those trades removed established leaders from both sides of the ball and demonstrated that the front office would consider significant changes. The Colts acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding further moves in their coverage of those departures.

For Steichen, that creates an uncomfortable assignment. He must prepare the players available to him while knowing another deal could change his lineup.

Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs remain central figures in the conversation surrounding Indianapolis. Moving either would force the offense to adjust, particularly if the Colts receive draft compensation that offers little help for the remaining schedule.

Keeping them would give Steichen more established weapons as he tries to produce better results. Yet that doesn’t automatically make holding both players the best decision for the team’s future.

That tension helps explain why his answer matters. Steichen didn’t promise stability, and fans shouldn’t interpret his refusal to discuss speculation as evidence that Indianapolis has finished making moves.

Colts’ Next Moves Will Reveal Ownership’s Direction

Irsay-Gordon has already made one major leadership change, and the deadline presents another opportunity to establish her priorities.

The Colts can continue collecting resources for the future, or decide the offers don’t justify losing more productive players. Neither approach requires Steichen to advertise the team’s intentions publicly.

His answer leaves both possibilities open. For players waiting on clarity, that provides little comfort. For fans expecting the head coach to reveal the next move, Monday’s comments offered a clear reminder. Steichen is not the individual who appears to hold the final say.