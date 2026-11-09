NFL Insider Reveals Colts Josh Downs News Before Trade Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts‘ record drops to 2-7 after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 23-27 in Week 9.

With the latest loss comes the 2026 trade deadline and the AFC South franchise is one of the most talked-about teams to deal players before the

An NFL insider appeared on a show on Monday and revealed that the Colts have an offer for one of their better offensive players.

Insider Reveals Josh Downs News

ESPN insider Adam Schefter appeared on the Pat McAfee Show talking about notable names who could be moved before the trade deadline.

Schefter revealed the Colts currently have a Day 3 draft pick offer for wide receiver Josh Downs.

“The Colts have an offer of at least a fourth rounder for Josh Downs right now.. I don’t know why they wouldn’t move him at this point in time.”

Downs has been the top performer in the receiving game despite the Colts’ offensive woes, who are averaging 20.4 points per game, the ninth-lowest in the league.

The wide receiver currently has the most receiving yards on the team (354) and the third-most receptions after nine weeks.

The former third-round pick has logged two 770-plus-yard seasons and shown he can bring quality to the offense. In his career, the player has logged 2,494 receiving yards and 12 touchdown receptions.

Josh Downs requested a trade back in October and with the deadline now fast approaching, the wide receiver could be in his final moments as a member of the Horseshoe.

Colts Could Trade Another Key Weapon

While Josh Downs is one of the names the Indianapolis Colts could trade, the biggest name is running back Jonathan Taylor.

Many teams have inquired about the RB, but the team appears to be waiting for a first-round offer for Taylor.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Colts are currently waiting it out for the best offer they can receive.

“The current belief in league circles is that the Colts will take the best offer that’s on the table as the deadline approaches at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday,” Florio said. “Sure, the Colts would like to get as much as they can… But the Colts are likely to take what they can get, with the market for Taylor set by the competition among the teams that make an offer.”

With the deadline fast approaching, teams fighting for a Super Bowl shot could give up an offer the Colts are looking for and it could be the end of Jonathan Taylor’s time in Indianapolis.