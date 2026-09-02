Colts Sign Veteran WR Who Had 9-TD Season for AFC South Rival

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is quite familiar with the AFC South Division.

Now, he’ll be looking at things from an Indianapolis Colts vantage point.

Westbrook-Ikhine signed with the Colts practice squad earlier this week, one of two wide receivers (Anthony Gould the other) who were part of the initial 15-player group announced by Indy.

The veteran wide receiver was previously a standout for the Tennessee Titans.

Now, he comes to the Colts hoping to add depth to the WR group, and although he’s on the practice squad for now, Westbrook-Ikhine will view this as a chance to return to NFL regular season action as soon as he can.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Career Timeline

Westbrook-Ikhine arrived in the NFL as an undrafted receiver from Indiana University — back before the Hoosiers had turned into a national powerhouse.

He played in 14 games as a rookie during the 2020 season, catching just three passes for the Titans.

Westbrook-Ikhine then put up a career-high 38 catches in the 2021 season, totaling 476 yards and four touchdowns.

His 2022 campaign featured 25 grabs for 397 yards and three TDs, and 2023 was similar with 28 catches for 370 yards and three scores.

Westbrook-Ikhine made a big impact in 2024 with the Titans. His 32 catches went for a career-high 497 yards, and he snagged a career-best nine touchdowns.

He moved on from Tennessee for the 2025 season and latched on with the Miami Dolphins, for whom he’s pictured above. He played in 15 games with the Dolphins, catching 11-of-20 targets for 89 yards and failing to find the end zone.

Westbrook-Ikhine has played more games against the Colts than any other team in his career.

In 11 games against Indy, Westbrook-Ikhine’s teams went 5-6. He had 12 catches for 139 yards and four TDs in that time against the Colts.

Colts WR Depth Chart

Westbrook-Ikhine will be hoping to break into the Indy receiving core, but it’ll take a little bit of work.

Alec Pierce is the unquestioned top wide receiver after signing a big contract in the offseason.

Josh Downs is as reliable a slot receiver as there is, and Daniel Jones will continue to trust him on quick routes.

The biggest question mark is the veteran Keenan Allen, who signed recently but is now dealing with a DUI.

Those would be the obvious top-three receivers as long as Allen is good to go.

The Colts’ 53-man roster also included three other wideouts.

Laquon Treadwell, the one-time hyped-up prospect who has mostly been a bust, is part of the group. The familiar face of Ashton Dulin is around, too.

The Colts also have 2026 seventh-round pick Deion Burks, a small but explosive receiver out of Oklahoma.

The nice thing about Westbrook-Ikhine for the Colts is that they pretty much know what they’re going to get.

He did play in the preseason for Indy and had just a single catch for 17 yards in their preseason finale against Detroit.

Depending on Allen’s status, Westbrook-Ikhine could be called into action sooner rather than later for Indianapolis. If he has to wait, he’ll likely still be ready, a trait that a player develops over a long NFL career, especially coming from the undrafted ranks.