Colts Could Take a Chance on Former Top-5 Pick After Latest Comments

The Indianapolis Colts lost Alec Pierce to a heel injury in Week 2 against the Chiefs. The X-rays came back negative, but Pierce left Arrowhead on crutches and in a boot, and the injury involves the same foot he had surgery on in March. His availability going forward is unclear.

With Pierce likely to miss extended time, the Colts need to find help on the outside. The trade deadline offers a window. And comments from Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur on Monday suggest that one of the most intriguing names in football might be gettable.

That name is Marvin Harrison Jr. The case is complicated. But it could be worth exploring for the Colts.

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Harrison has one catch for 33 yards through two games. Four targets total. He has been on the field for more than three-quarters of Arizona’s offensive plays, yet the ball has barely come his way.

LaFleur addressed the situation Monday and framed Harrison’s lack of involvement as a product of scheme. He pointed to Trey McBride as one of the best underneath targets in football and noted that Kendrick Bourne fills a similar intermediate role. With only so many plays per game and a commitment to the run, the targets are going elsewhere.

“Everyone’s kinda got their role right there,” LaFleur said.

Nearly a third of Harrison’s routes have been go routes. His average route depth leads the entire league. He is being used as a decoy on an offense that does not throw deep enough to take advantage of what he can do.

LaFleur indicated the staff may not adjust that usage for Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers if they believe the current approach is working. That tells you where Harrison fits in Arizona right now.

The Decline Is There

This is not simply a case of a good player in a bad scheme. Harrison’s production has fallen in each of his three professional seasons.

As a rookie in 2024, he caught 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. That number dropped to 41 catches for 608 yards and four scores across 12 games in 2025. Now he is two weeks into 2026 with a single reception to his name.

The effort has been questioned too. Film from the first two games has shown a receiver who does not always appear fully engaged on routes where the ball is not designed for him. LaFleur pushed back on that narrative Monday.

“I think his running style is different than some other people’s,” LaFleur said.

Why the Colts Should Still Be Interested

The struggles are legitimate. So is the talent. Harrison came out of Ohio State as one of the most electric receiver prospects in years. His size, his route-running pedigree, and his ability to win contested catches on the outside are traits that do not disappear because of a scheme mismatch.

The question is whether a change of scenery can unlock what Arizona has not been able to access. That is always a gamble. But the Colts have reasons to take it seriously.

The need is obvious. Josh Downs works best underneath. Laquon Treadwell showed he can contribute, but he is not a long-term solution as a number one target. Harrison would give Daniel Jones a downfield weapon this offense currently lacks.

Then there is the family connection. Marvin Harrison Sr. is one of the greatest players in Colts history. Thirteen seasons in Indianapolis, 1,102 career catches, and a Hall of Fame bust in Canton. His son wearing the horseshoe would carry meaning beyond the box score.

That alone does not justify a trade. But it adds a layer to an already compelling football conversation.

Final Word for the Colts

Marvin Harrison Jr. has not lived up to his draft slot. The numbers have gotten worse each year. The effort questions are fair. None of that is easy to ignore.

But the talent that made him a top-five pick did not vanish. It is sitting in an offense that has no plan to feature it. LaFleur’s own words confirmed as much on Monday.

The Colts have the need, the scheme flexibility, and the legacy connection to make this work. Whether the reward is worth the risk is a legitimate debate. But for a team that just lost its best receiver to an injury that could linger, the conversation is one worth having.