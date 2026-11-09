Colts’ Current Trade Plans For DT Grover Stewart Revealed

The Indianapolis Colts have a player other teams could struggle to find elsewhere. That gives them a reason to listen to calls, but it also gives them a reason to make any interested buyer pay up.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart has drawn attention as franchises search for help up front. However, a shortage of available options does not mean Indianapolis plans to make that search any easier.

NFL insider James Palmer shared an update on X that put the Colts in the middle of a difficult market for teams hoping to strengthen their defensive lines.

“The DT market has been an interesting one to watch. Teams looking to acquire the position have had a hard time and feel options are limited,” Palmer wrote on X.

For Indianapolis, that could create an opportunity to demand a stronger return. The question is whether another team can offer enough to convince the Colts to part with Stewart.

Colts Have Been Reluctant To Trade Grover Stewart

Palmer’s report suggests Indianapolis has yet to reach that point. He also identified two other defensive tackles whom interested teams have struggled to pry away.

“The Eagles have told teams they aren’t moving Moro Ojomo and the Colts so far have been reluctant to trade Grover Stewart. Teams continue to search the market and checked in on Panthers Derrick Brown and were quickly shot down.”

There is a difference between the Colts’ reported stance and the responses involving Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo and Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Palmer described Indianapolis as reluctant to trade Stewart. That leaves some room for a deal, although it gives interested teams little reason to expect an easy negotiation.

The report did not identify an asking price or suggest the Colts were close to an agreement. Any expectation that Stewart will move would get ahead of what Palmer reported.

Nevertheless, organizations that have already encountered resistance elsewhere could have a reason to keep calling Indianapolis. As their options shrink, Stewart could become an increasingly attractive target.

That puts the Colts in a position to wait for an offer they believe justifies losing him.

Limited DT Market Could Help Indianapolis With Trade Talks

Indianapolis does not need a long list of available defensive tackles competing for buyers’ attention. Based on Palmer’s update, that competition appears limited.

A team that misses on its preferred target might become more willing to improve an offer for Stewart. However, a thin market alone does not guarantee the Colts will receive a proposal worth accepting.

Their reluctance also matters for anyone expecting Indianapolis to move every veteran who generates interest.

For now, Stewart remains someone teams can ask about. Palmer’s reporting suggests the Colts will need a compelling reason to turn those conversations into a trade.