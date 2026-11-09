Colts Get Major Trade Leverage From Jaguars’ Blockbuster

The Indianapolis Colts could have a reason to appreciate a rival’s expensive shopping trip. While Jacksonville is trying to strengthen its defense, the price it paid for help could give Indianapolis something useful in its own trade discussions.

That is particularly relevant if the Colts entertain offers for safety Cam Bynum. Finding a buyer willing to offer meaningful draft capital would make that decision more appealing, and Monday’s activity provided an encouraging comparison.

The Jaguars are acquiring Jessie Bates III from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That is a substantial investment at a position Indianapolis could potentially use to add picks of its own.

Bates is the better player and carries a stronger résumé. Expecting the Colts to receive an identical package for Bynum would therefore be aggressive. However, Jacksonville’s willingness to surrender two selections suggests a contender with a pressing need can justify paying a significant price for safety help.

For Indianapolis, that is a useful starting point.

Jaguars’ Trade Gives Indianapolis A Valuable Comparison

One transaction does not establish an asking price for every other player at the same position. Contracts, performance, scheme fit and the number of interested teams all influence what a buyer will surrender.

Nevertheless, the Colts can point to the Bates deal when evaluating whether an offer for Bynum deserves serious consideration. A team seeking a dependable starter should understand that meaningful secondary upgrades can require more than a late-round flyer.

Bynum brought an extensive starting background to Indianapolis. Before joining the Colts in 2025, he started every regular-season game across his final three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He also recorded three interceptions and a career-high 10 passes defensed in 2024.

That experience gives Indianapolis something to sell if discussions develop. A contender would be evaluating a veteran who has handled a full-time role, rather than gambling on an unproven replacement.

There is a downside to Jacksonville’s move, too. The Jaguars have addressed their need, removing one potential destination from the market, even if it was an AFC South foe. The Colts would need another interested club to turn that favorable comparison into an actual offer.

Colts Have Reason to Hold Firm on Bynum

A middle-round selection could be a reasonable negotiating target for Indianapolis, although that is an assessment rather than a reported asking price. Multiple interested teams would give the Colts a better opportunity to push for additional compensation.

The Bates package should encourage patience without creating unrealistic expectations. Indianapolis does not have to match Atlanta’s return for a Bynum deal to represent worthwhile business.

Ultimately, Jacksonville showed how much a contender can value an experienced safety. If another buyer feels similar urgency, the Colts could benefit from the price their division rival just paid.