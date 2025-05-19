Tyler Warren’s Jersey ‘Sacrifice’ Reveals Deeper Meaning Within Colts Culture

Sometimes, the moments that matter most in football happen quietly. But the Indianapolis Colts hold value in those. This is also the case for Tyler Warren as he proceeds with the NFL offseason.

Warren, who’s gearing up for a massive rookie campaign, is not all about the viral minicamp catches or elite plays on the field.

The No. 14 overall pick arrived to the Colts facility this month with plenty of hype. He’s known for his versatility, athleticism and toughness. But it was this understated moment of respect that has helped set the tone for his NFL transition.

At PSU, Warren proudly wore No. 44—a number near and dear to his heart. It was a tribute to his father’s favorite player, NFL legend John Riggins. As a boy, Warren would sit with his dad watching Riggins highlights, absorbing lessons about how the game is played. Carrying No. 44 became a tradition rooted in legacy.

“He was a Washington fan growing up, and he was like, ‘This is how I want you to run the ball and kind of how I want you to play football,” Warren recalled, via ESPN. “So, I wore 44 in little league and then I got to wear it again in college.

“It kind of just speaks to the way my dad raised me, and the kind of a football guy he was.”

But when Warren stepped into the Colts facility, he quickly learned that No. 44 was already off the table.

Who’s Wearing No. 44 For Colts In 2025?

It belonged to veteran linebacker Zaire Franklin—Pro Bowler, team captain and one of the emotional anchors of the Colts defense. He had worn the number for seven seasons, and Warren, no matter how exciting and valuable, wasn’t about to take that away from his new teammate.

“I knew that was kind of his number, and he’s a captain, and I don’t really have any spot to try and ask for his number.” Warren said after his first minicamp practice.

And in Indianapolis, that means something.

Warren Begins No. 84 Legacy As Colts TE1

The Colts have worked hard to build a culture defined by team-first values and mutual respect under head coach Shane Steichen. Leaders like Franklin exemplify those principles, and Warren is the next piece of the puzzle who is already setting a tone—not just for his rookie year, but for how he’ll approach his NFL journey.

But this moment isn’t just about humility. It also offers a glimpse into what makes Warren such an intriguing addition to the roster. At Penn State, he did far more than play tight end. He caught over 100 passes, rushed for big gains and even threw a touchdown pass. Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter has praised his adaptability for the Colts, saying Warren’s “super versatile” skill set opens doors for creativity in the offense.

Still, what stands out most in Warren’s early days with the Colts isn’t just what he can do on the field—it’s how he carries himself off of it.

He may not wear No. 44 anymore, but Warren has already earned something more meaningful in the Colts’ locker room: Trust and credibility. His quiet, albeit weighty gesture showed the veterans that he respects the foundation they’ve laid. And in doing so, he’s earned respect of his own.

For fans wondering what kind of teammate the Colts just drafted, the answer is becoming clear. Warren is more than just a generational talent; he’s a team-first player.

In a franchise focused on rebuilding a sustainable, winning culture, that makes all the difference.