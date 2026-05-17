Colts Urged to Target 22-Touchdown Former First Rounder In Trade

To create cap space to retain both Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, the Indianapolis Colts traded away Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers, clearing $24 million in cap space.

The move left a gap in the Colts’ receiving core, as Pittman Jr. has been one of the organization’s best-performing receivers in recent years, including 784 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in the 2025 season.

As of now, the group is headlined by Pierce, but he underwent ankle surgery that will sideline him for 3 months, and he won’t be ready until the middle of training camp.

Needing more weapons entering the 2026 season, an NFL writer urges the Colts to trade for a former first-round pick.

Colts Named Trade Target for NFC Wide Receiver

Despite having multiple quarterbacks behind the center, the Indianapolis Colts recorded 25 passing touchdowns in the 2025 season, ranking in the middle of the league.

Michael Pittman Jr. accounted for around a third of the passing touchdowns last season. But not on the roster, the Colts have to find another option in the passing game.

FanSided’s Jake Beckman urges the Colts to target Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison to help strengthen the receiving core.

“The Colts are in a very tough spot right now. IF (and that’s a big IF) Daniel Jones is healthy enough to play at the beginning of the season, he’s going to need his receivers to get open early and often,” Beckman wrote. “The problem is… his wide receivers… There isn’t really anyone out there who is going to give that wide receiver room a shot of adrenaline.”

“However, the Vikings did just sign Jauan Jennings. If they wanted to move on from Jordan Addison, who has had a litany of legal issues, they absolutely could. It’s unprecedented for a team to trade a player right after they exercise his fifth-year option, but this is a pretty unique situation that both teams are in.”

Addison’s touchdown numbers dipped in the 2025 season due to the team’s quarterback woes, but he has a proven track record. The wide receiver recorded 10 touchdown catches in his rookie season and 9 in his second season in the league, while registering 1,786 total receiving yards.

Adding the former first-round selection would give Indianapolis an immediate threat to the Colts offense, who has experience in the league.

Jordan Addison could be the third option on the Vikings with Jennings now on the roster. A change of scenery may be the best for his future.

Colts Could Offer Jordan Addison A New Contract

If Jordan Addison were to land with the Indianapolis Colts, he could be in line for a big payday.

The Vikings exercised Addison’s fifth-year option and will make around $18 million due to meeting the playing time requirement.

As of now, Minnesota has around $47 million in cap space for the 2027 season. The Colts, on the other hand, will have around $71 million.

The financial constraints could prevent the Vikings from giving Jordan Addison a contract, while the Colts have more than enough to give him a nice contract, which could play into a factor him wanting a move to Indianapolis.