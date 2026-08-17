Colts Exec Provides Definitive Answer on Anthony Richardson Trade Rumors

The Indianapolis Colts spent much of the offseason committing to their crop of players that helped them race out to an unexpectedly fast start last year. At the quarterback position, that means Daniel Jones will remain the starter under center, leaving another former first-round pick, Anthony Richardson, in a strange spot.

The inconsistent Richardson lost his job to Jones last year before suffering a fractured orbital bone in a freak accident that held him out for most of the campaign. With Jones signing a two-year, $88 million contract to stay in Indy this offseason, that has led to trade rumors swirling around Richardson. And while the team could ultimately move on from him, assistant general manager Ed Dodds issued some eye-opening comments on the situation recently.

Anthony Richardson Trade Rumors Get Shot Down

Play

The Colts selected Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, with the hope being that he could eventually become their long-term quarterback. Richardson is a freak of nature for a quarterback, as he has a cannon of an arm and can also pick up yards as a rusher on the ground, but even as he enters his fourth season in the pros, he remains an incredibly raw passer.

Richardson’s most extensive work came in 2024, when he completed just 47.7% of his passes and threw 12 interceptions compared to eight touchdowns in 11 starts. The fact that Richardson lost his starting job to Jones, who was released by the New York Giants midway through the 2024 campaign, told fans everything they needed to know about how his team felt about him.

With Indianapolis declining Richardson’s fifth-year option, he is set to hit free agency after the 2026 campaign, and as of right now, it’s looking likely he won’t be staying in town much longer. A trade would seemingly make sense given all the aforementioned circumstances, but according to Dodds, the Colts seem content to hold onto Richardson for the time being as a depth option behind Jones.

“I think you take care of your own team first,” Dodds said when asked about potentially trading Richardson. “We want to have three (quarterbacks) that can play. So, if (Richardson) is one of them, he’s going to be here … Look at last year. You never know.”

Should the Colts Trade Anthony Richardson?

Richardson missed most of last season, but entering 2026, he’s in better shape than Jones, who is still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon that he suffered late last year. All signs point to Jones being ready for Week 1, but having an insurance policy in Richardson sitting behind isn’t a bad idea, especially at the start of the season.

And yet, there’s no hiding the fact that Richardson won’t be sticking around with Indy long-term, which is why trading him still makes sense. The best play here would be to hold onto Richardson to start the year before looking to unload him ahead of the trade deadline. If something happens with Jones, though, all bets are off, as that would mean Richardson would find his way back under center and attempt to prove he can be a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL.