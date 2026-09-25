Colts Get Favorable Outlook Despite 0–2 Start, ESPN FPI Reveals

The Indianapolis Colts are already facing heat after their consecutive losses against the Baltimore Ravens (41-23) and the Kansas City Chiefs (33-30).

But it’s worth noting that they’re far from alone in their 0-2 start.

In the AFC, they’re one of five teams with a 0-2 record. In the AFC South, specifically, the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) are the only team to break that barrier.

The Colts were slammed with tough matchups early on, but according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, there’s a bright light at the end of the tunnel.

Colts Get Positive Outlook From ESPN’s FPI

Approaching Week 3, ESPN’s FPI Strength of Schedule (SOS) ranks Indianapolis at No. 1, meaning they have faced the most challenging schedule right off the bat.

Fortunately, looking ahead at the rest of the season, the Colts now have the sixth-easiest schedule.

The only teams with lighter schedules are the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals and the New Orleans Saints.

This NFL statistical model — launched in 2015 — was developed to measure team strength. As detailed by ESPN, “FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 10,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily.”

For reference, Indianapolis’ FPI rating is -1.1; a negative rating signals the model projects the Colts to be below league average. However, this is updated as the season progresses.

With Indianapolis already having faced the brunt of their 2026 schedule, ESPN’s FPI should offer an element of hope for discouraged fans.

What’s Ahead for the Colts?

Indianapolis’ Week 3 clash is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27, against the Houston Texans. The 1 p.m. ET matchup will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Both the Colts and the Texans are looking to pick up their first win of the season this weekend.

Houston is coming off two consecutive losses to the Buffalo Bills (36-31) and the Bengals (20-6).

Indianapolis has had a brutal week thus far as 26-year-old WR Alec Pierce hit the IR, but they still have a handful of key playmakers on deck heading into the meeting.

Their offense has shown flashes of upside, but without a reliable defensive unit, the Colts will inevitably sink. Consistency will be imperative moving forward.

At the time of this writing, Indianapolis is ranked in yards allowed (514.5) this season.

Head coach Shane Steichen stands by defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, but their disappointing and historically poor stat sheet raises red flags.

Of course, it’s only Week 3, and their schedule is projected to soften.

Nonetheless, it’s hard to ignore the glaring issues plaguing the team this early on in the season.