Jonathan Taylor Breaks Silence on Colts Workload & Looming Contract Drama

Indianapolis Colts Shane Steichen sees the oncoming storm. Franchise running back Jonathan Taylor carries the ball at stunning frequency. More importantly, his future and the immediate future of the organization rest on this season, as the back enters free agency at the year’s conclusion. Carrying the ball a league-leading 323 times and a second season in a row with 300 carries raises red flags regarding Taylor’s long-term effectiveness.

Furthermore, paired with his pending free agency is Taylor’s current cap number of $15.56 million, the highest of any running back. Now, at 27, the three-time Pro Bowler detailed his mission to avoid the “wall”, the point where excessive carries begin slowing running backs down, robbing them of their production.

Every one of Jonathan Taylor’s league-leading 20 touchdowns in 2025 🙌 (video: NFL)pic.twitter.com/S4JH6EEyKZ — Kalshi Football (@KalshiFB) June 17, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Steichen & Taylor Align approaches in Closed Door Meeting

Taylor and Steichen met away from teammates and cameras to scale a plan to limit Taylor’s carries without affecting his productivity. With 1,738 touches, including passes over six seasons, the Colts centered the offense around their lead back.

“I think he led the league last year in carries, but talking to him after the season, he said he felt good. But yeah, obviously he’s a hell of a player. It’s hard to take him off the field when he’s running so good but getting Seth (McGowan) in the fold and DJ (Giddens) and see how those guys come along in training camp, and we’ll go from there.”

Getting ahead of the problem could serve as the determining factor, a vital cog in the relationship between Steichen and Taylor. While no player truly wants to leave the field, even the studiest back. Half of Taylor’s six seasons saw him enjoy at least 300 carries. In the other years, he missed extensive time due to various injuries. To his credit, the rusher believes the conversation about his workload is not new, stating.

“They’re going to talk about it every single year. You talk about it every single year until something happens and you’re like, ‘Ah, there it is.’ It’s just how you prepare. I mean, like ever since college, it’s preparing for the type of workload you’re going to have, whether it’s more, whether it’s less…”

GREATEST INTERNATIONAL PERFORMANCE IN NFL HISTORY? 32 CARRIES

224 YARDS

3 TDs including the OT game-winner JONATHAN. TAYLOR. pic.twitter.com/4BLLIXbX6I — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Historical Context Brings Workload Into Focus

At Wisconsin, Taylor averaged 308 carries during his three-year tenure. As a result, he’s become accustomed to toting the football an inordinate amount of carries. However, heavy use starts to fall apart. One anomaly seems to be Derrick Henry, who reached the 300-carry plateau over a decade. Yet, Taylor seems unfazed.

“I’m big on recovery. And it starts immediately after the game, but also in the offseason, you’ve got to find that good balance of restoring the body and then knowing how to pace yourself in order to build your body back up. Because a lot of times you can take a week, two weeks and go extremely hard, but you also have done a lot of damage to your body.”

Money Matters Play a Major Role

The Colts have the running back they want, if only for one more year. Turning 27 for a running back usually means the end of his career is near, much closer than the beginning. Indianapolis could offer a short-term deal that compensates well without long-term attachment. On a personal level, Taylor wishes for the best possible outcome.

“I’d definitely like to be a Colt for life. I think I’ve already expressed that to them throughout the years. Just from college coming here – you grow up in college a little bit to a young man and then now, growing into an adult, this is like a third home of mine. So, I’ve definitely expressed that and hopefully they feel the same because this is a special place.”

The Colts, apparently, have everything at hand. Now, will they make a dedicated offer to Taylor?