Colts’ Justin Walley Sparks Reaction in Brutal Battle Against Ravens’ Zay Flowers

The Indianapolis Colts‘ Week 1 clash against the Baltimore Ravens is now underway, and fans are already noticing weaknesses on the field.

Specifically, the matchup between Colts cornerback Justin Walley and Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers stands out as a concern.

During the game, the NFL world took to social media to weigh in on the battle between the two players.

NFL World Reacts to Walley-Flowers Battle

Heading into the clash, it was clear this was a key matchup for fans to follow.

During the game, here’s what people have been saying on X:

@TheDestinAdams: “Walley is going to have nightmares about what Zay Flowers is doing to him today. Gotta remember this is his first ever regular season game in the NFL. have to expect there to be some growing pains for him.”

@HolderStephen: “Colts cornerback Justin Walley is getting worked by Zay Flowers. Yikes… This is Walley’s first regular-season game of his career. Am I being too harsh. Probably. Does it matter? No. Colts need to rethink this plan at this point. He’s not holding up.”

@mchappell51: “Zay Flowers working Justin Walley.”

@KBowen1070: “Colts bring multiple blitzers on 3rd-and-12. Doesn’t get home. Zay Flowers beats Justin Walley again.”

@nikknowsball: “That was Zay Flowers separating from Colts second-year nickel corner Justin Walley on third down. I liked him coming out of Minnesota last year, but this is a tough matchup for him, in his first career start no less. The Ravens will be going after him all game.”

@nerlens_: “I understand that Justin Walley is the starting nickel and resides in the slot where Zay Flowers likes to be, but given that Flowers is by far their best receiving option, why not let Sauce Gardner follow him? Sauce’s whole thing is press-man and Walley can play outside.”

Flowers is quickly developing into one of the most reliable wide receivers in the NFL. With Walley being so fresh into the league, this was bound to be a brutal clash.

Colts Meet Ravens’ Explosive Offense During First Half

Indianapolis has not found a way to disrupt the Ravens, particularly 5-foot-9, 183-pound Flowers.

The discussion about Baltimore has been their explosive offense, so this doesn’t come as a major surprise.

The Colts’ opening drive showed flashes of promise. However, it didn’t take long for the Ravens to respond.

Now heading into halftime, Indianapolis must regain focus and adjust its plan accordingly.

Keeping a close eye on Flowers is imperative for the Colts.

The large gap in the score as halftime approaches was not anticipated by many, and to be blunt, Indianapolis has some work to do if it wants to clinch a Week 1 victory over a team with such a high level of offensive prowess.

The outcome of this matchup will set the tone for the season, but it’s only the first week — there’s plenty of time to turn things around.