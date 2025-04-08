Mel Kiper Jr. Predicts Colts’ Picks In Latest Mock Draft

We are nearly two weeks away from the first round of the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Indianapolis Colts have the No. 14 overall pick, and before that selection is announced, it’s time to break down another mock draft.

This week, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated mock with picks for every team in the first two rounds. Kiper, like a number of NFL insiders, predicted the Colts will land tight end Colston Loveland at 14.

The former Michigan pass catcher can help boost an offense that had “arguably the NFL’s worst tight end production last season, with their group combining for 39 catches, 467 yards and two TDs,” Kiper wrote.

Kiper has Penn State’s Tyler Warren ending up with the Chicago Bears with the No. 10 pick.

While third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson has shown flashes, Indy needs more playmakers on offense, Kiper said.

“Loveland has the seam-stretching ability to make plays down the field, and he has the 6-foot-6 size to post up in the red zone. Here’s an interesting note from ESPN Research off that decision: This would be the first time since 2006 that multiple running backs and multiple tight ends were selected before a second wide receiver went off the board.”

Loveland at No. 14, Offensive Line help at No. 45

After Thursday night’s first round, the Colts will be back on the clock with the 45th pick in round two. That could change baring any trades potentially made between now and seconds before that pick is sent in.

To help either Richardson, or Daniel Jones, Kiper has offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea of Arizona landing with the Colts.

“Savaiinaea played tackle last season at Arizona — and played it well, with zero sacks allowed. But his NFL future is probably inside at guard, where he started 12 games in 2022,” Kiper wrote.

A fitting move as Indy lost interior lineman Will Fries and Ryan Kelly to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. Kiper said that Savaiinae has the “ability and size” to open up lanes for running back Jonathan Taylor as well as keeping a clean pocket for Richardson.

A Look At The Top

A big debate leading up to this year’s draft, will Shedeur Sanders ‘slip’? Or will he go in the top five?

Kiper has Miami’s Cam Ward as the no. 1 overall pick, and obviously the first quarterback off the board, heading to the Tennessee Titans. From there, Kiper predicts the Cleveland Browns will take Travis Hunter, the Giants will NOT take a QB, instead selecting Abdul Carter, and the Patriots will draft offensive lineman Will Campbell at pick No. 4.

Despite Sanders being his top rated quarterback of the draft class, Kiper expects him to land with the New Orleans Saints at pick 9.

“If Sanders doesn’t go to the Giants, there aren’t many clear landing spots for him in the top 10 … and he could slide. I could see a team trading up for him — maybe even the Saints, who have nine picks — but most of these rosters are already set at quarterback. This is a great outcome for New Orleans, though. I like this match a lot”, he said.

Round 1 of the NFL Draft is Thursday, April 24.